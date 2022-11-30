ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Verse, Jammie Robinson to play Florida State's bowl game

By Andrea Adelson
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

Florida State All-ACC defensive end Jared Verse and All-ACC safety Jammie Robinson said they plan to play in the Seminoles' upcoming bowl game.

Both players spoke to reporters Wednesday after their first bowl practice as No. 13 Florida State (9-3) prepares for its first postseason game since 2019. Florida State will find out its bowl destination when announcements are made Sunday.

Verse appeared at No. 25 on the latest NFL draft big board by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Verse is rated as the No. 4 defensive end in the 2023 draft class by both Kiper and ESPN's Todd McShay, while ESPN's Jordan Reid has Verse ranked at No. 3.

"Through everything, I plan on playing in the bowl game no matter what, try to give my best effort," Verse said. "I'm still deciding what I'll do for the future."

Verse, who transferred from Albany to Florida State for the 2022 season, said there are plenty of factors that will go into making his decision about whether to come back or head to the draft.

"There's a lot going into it, injury risk, what could happen, chances I fall," Verse said.

Robinson is ranked as the No. 7 draft-available safety by Kiper, while McShay and Reid each have Robinson at No. 5.

Though draft-eligible players have increasingly skipped bowl games in recent years, Robinson said there was no debating his decision.

"That ain't no debate," he said. "I love football, I love the game. That's what I'm here for. I'm a team guy. It's another opportunity to showcase what I do and what I love."

Asked about players who have skipped bowls, Robinson said: "I feel like guys like that, they're going to regret it in the end. You can't take it for granted. I'm going to miss college football. I want to get every game in. I love football, I love the game. I'm here for Florida State for sure."

