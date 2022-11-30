Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Fans Mourn Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Brian Robinson
Following the news that Dog the Bounty Hunter’s friend and business partner David Robinson passed away at the age of 50, fans took to social media to share their reaction to the announcement. Robinson’s ex-wife Rainy revealed that Dog the Bounty Hunter’s friend was on a Zoom call on...
