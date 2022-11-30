If you’re looking to stock up on foodie treats for Christmas, this is the place to come. Ludlow has long been known as a gastro-hub, with specialist producers dotted along the high street and market place. Visit the Mousetrap Cheese Shop, Harp Lane Deli and the Chocolate Gourmet for festive eats, or browse around Bodenhams, which sells clothes in a quirky, 600-year-old building. The Silver Pear and At Home Ludlow are both filled with brilliant gifts, from homewares to scarves and jewellery, and the newly opened Kin Rooms, located above Kin Kitchen, is a chic, central place to stay (two-night breaks from £220 self-catering, kinludlowrooms.co.uk).

