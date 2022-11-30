You're cordially invited to the royal event of the season: The debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries. On Dec. 1, Netflix dropped the first teaser for "Harry & Meghan," calling the six-episode series an "unprecedented and in-depth" look into the "other side" of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's love story. And as Meghan herself says in the teaser trailer — which shows intimate moments of the couple together along with an unseen photo of the pregnant royal and her baby bump — "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

