Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Dividend-Paying Multiline Insurers for a Stable Portfolio
MET - Free Report) , Prudential Financial Inc. (. PRU - Free Report) , The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (. ), who have an impressive dividend history, continue to offer a stable income. By virtue of the nature of their...
Zacks.com
Is Fidus Investment (FDUS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
FDUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Fidus Investment is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
ETF Asset Report for November
November has been a good month for the U.S. stock market. Hopes of smaller interest rate hikes from December, thanks to a slight decline in inflation, renewed investors’ risk-on trading. However, renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in China and the resultant lockdowns as well as a weakening global growth outlook, continued to weigh on sentiments.
Zacks.com
Is American Funds New Perspective R6 (RNPGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
RNPGX - Free Report) . RNPGX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. American Funds is based in Los Angeles, CA, and is the manager of RNPGX. Since American Funds New Perspective R6 made its debut in May of 2009, RNPGX has garnered more than $29.14 billion in assets. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Zacks.com
Is Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap SMID-Cap A (EAASX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
EAASX - Free Report) is a possible starting point. EAASX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. Eaton Vance is responsible for EAASX, and the company is based out of Boston, MA....
Zacks.com
EnerSys (ENS) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
ENS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ENS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross." Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)?
PSJ - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Zacks.com
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
Zacks.com
Should Investors Consider These 3 Low-Beta Stocks?
MRK - Free Report) , The J M Smucker Company (. GIS - Free Report) – could all be considered during a volatile market. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. Let’s take a deeper...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Partners LP (GLP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Insurance ETF (KIE) Hits New 52-Week High
KIE - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 20% from its 52-week low price of $35.38/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
BSVN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus. Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote. Bank7 has a...
Zacks.com
Marriott Vacations (VAC) Rewards Shareholders With Dividend Hike
VAC - Free Report) recently announced a hike in its quarterly dividend payout. The company raised the quarterly dividend by 16%, which reflects its intention to utilize free cash to boost shareholders’ returns. The company raised the quarterly dividend to 72 cents per share (or $2.88 annually) from the...
Zacks.com
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Luther Burbank (LBC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook ISG (III)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Comments / 0