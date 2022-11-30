Biden to protect 450,000 acres of land around Nevada’s Spirit Mountain

Joe Biden announced the creation of a new national monument and the protection of up to 450,000 acres of land around Spirit Mountain in Nevada on Wednesday.

Mr Biden made the proclamation designating the vast tract of land in southern Nevada off limits to development at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the White House on Wednesday.

“I am committed to protecting Spirit Mountain,” Mr Biden said.

The 700 square mile (1812sqkm) wilderness around Spirit Mountain, a 5,963 foot (1735m) peak known as Avi Kwa Ame in the Mojave language, is sacred to 12 tribes and indigenous peoples who have lobbied for its protection for decades.

The Honor Avi Ame coalition of tribes, conservation groups and local residents said in a statement they were “overjoyed” by the announcement.

“Tribal leaders and members, monument supporters and the general public made their voices heard about this culturally and ecologically significant proposal and the need to safeguard these resources for future generations,” the coalition said in a statement.

The protected spans the entire bottom triangle of Nevada between the Mojave National Preserve in California and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto welcomed the decision to designate the area as protected.