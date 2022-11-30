ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hakeem Jeffries Is Taking Over From Nancy Pelosi As Leader Of The House Democrats

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

As Democrats in the House of Representatives head into the minority in the next Congress, for the first time in almost two decades they won't be led by Nancy Pelosi.

The current speaker and longtime lawmaker from California announced earlier this month she'd be stepping down as leader of the House Democrats but remaining in Congress.

At a meeting of Democrats on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, party members officially voted to elect as her replacement Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who had been running unopposed.

That makes the New York lawmaker, who has been in the House since 2013 and has served as caucus chair since 2019, the first Black person to lead a party in Congress.

"Building upon my leadership experience and our shared journey, I look forward to creating a better future together for all Americans and humbly ask for your support," Jeffries had written in a Nov. 18 letter to colleagues in which he declared his candidacy for the position.

The new leader of the Democrats said in that letter that his "three operating principles" would be empowering all members to do more, prioritizing their security after the attack on the Capitol, and reclaiming the majority in the 2024 elections.

Jeffries is 52 — three decades younger than Pelosi — and his expected election had been touted as a generational change for the Democrats.

"Together, this new generation of leaders reflects the vibrancy and diversity of our great nation – and they will reinvigorate our Caucus with their new energy, ideas and perspective," Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday.

In a statement, Republican National Committee spokesperson Tommy Pigott slammed Jeffries as a "far-left" Democrat who "wants to abdicate any oversight responsibility of the Biden administration."

But Democrats used social media to praise their new leader.

Conferring with @RepJeffries our New Democratic Leader newly elected just now. Honored to call him friend and to salute his service as we work together!!!! Leader Jeffries will be good for America, Texas and Houston! Congrats to my friend Leader Hakeem Jeffries!

@JacksonLeeTX18 04:55 PM - 30 Nov 2022

Congratulations to my friend @RepJeffries, the new leader of @HouseDemocrats! Proud to second the nomination.

@RepMarkPocan 04:46 PM - 30 Nov 2022

Congratulations to our new House Dem Leader @RepJeffries. We’ve worked together closely for a decade he’s smart and tough as hell and he’s going to be great

@BillPascrell 04:35 PM - 30 Nov 2022

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts was elected as whip, while Rep. Pete Aguilar of California was elected as caucus chair.

