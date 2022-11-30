Kim Kardashian Posted Pictures Of Her Post-Divorce House, And Yup, It's Still Mildly Terrifying

The filming of Diane Sawyer’s Love Actually reunion for ABC was interrupted when police threatened to make arrests.Sawyer was interviewing Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played lovestruck schoolboy Sam, when a producer was forced to cut it short.“We have to stop. The police say we don’t have the proper permit, and they’re going to arrest us,” he said, much to the amusement of Brodie-Sangster.Jumping up, the presenter declares her plan of action: “Now, we run.”They were chatting on the bench along the Thames where his character had a heart-to-heart with his stepfather, played by Liam Neeson.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates‘Magic’: Rob Burrow uses eye-controlled computer to read CBeebies bedtime storyHey Duggee rocket toy blasts into space attached to stratospheric balloon

2 DAYS AGO