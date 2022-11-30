ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Posted Pictures Of Her Post-Divorce House, And Yup, It's Still Mildly Terrifying

By Natasha Jokic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PY7Ql_0jSccEba00

Gather round, everyone: Kim Kardashian is back to posting pictures of her mildly terrifying house on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgcJM_0jSccEba00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM

It's worth noting these pics come from an officially divorced Kim K. And if you're like me, then you've noticed a number of subtle changes in her home post-split (and are also very well-adjusted and good-looking).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcVmo_0jSccEba00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for LACMA

We start the photos off with an image of a handleless cup. I tried to see if I could find the brand of mug so I could make a desperate "hahahhahah Kim's mug cost one schmillion million dollars and I am a peasant" quip but, shockingly, googling "white handleless mug" didn't come up with anything specific. No, I won't try harder to find it, because no one wants to get their "fucking ass up and work" nowadays (including me).

Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Then we get Kim's sitting room. I must say, whatever filter she's got on gives it a painting-like quality. I think I should try it on the pile of LaCroix boxes next to my fridge that I haven't gotten to throwing out yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6yMm_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Next, we go to the bathroom. We get a shot of Kim's SKKN collection, lest we miss an opportunity for some product placement. Kim's own bathroom is probably the best these orbs will ever look!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6XtJ_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Here's that same bathroom back in 2019, for comparison. Now is as good a time as any to say that I imagine being in that bath to feel not unlike being in a tomb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noUIm_0jSccEba00
Vogue / Via youtube.com

In Kim's present-day version, the armchairs have been replaced with these marble stools. Presumably, Kim dictates meetings from the bath to her underlings à la Churchill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403ewu_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Courtesy of Kim's story, we also get to see the haunting Christmas version of this bathroom scene. Mmm, festive!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byuUN_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Why does it feel as if you'd blink and the Christmas trees would silently creep toward you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nZ4V_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Next on the slideshow is this light, which I am too poor to understand. Perhaps this is what I shall see when I die.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eABLo_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Then we reach the pièce de résistance of this tour: Kim's bedroom. My god.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkISP_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Here's what Kim's room looked like in 2019, for comparison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsTNQ_0jSccEba00
Vogue / Via youtube.com

I shall leave these side-by-sides here. Really makes you think about things, the meaning of life, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gPbC_0jSccEba00
Vogue / Via youtube.com , Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

Well, Kim captioned these pics, "Things at home that make me happy." Now, stare at this slash and think about how you feel. Oh, sweet void.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcWl8_0jSccEba00
Kim Kardashian / Via Instagram: @kimkardashian

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

