Cyber Deals: Extended! 15 Best Products to Help Fix Under-Eye Circles

 3 days ago

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are deals still lurking around if you look hard enough — and you know we've been searching everywhere. One category we've especially been focused on is eye care. We're looking for products that may help banish dark under-eye circles, bags and puffiness for good!

Shop our finds below, from creams, to patches, to advanced devices. Grab your picks fast, as the deals could be gone at any moment!

FOREO IRIS Eye Contour Massager

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bs6IA_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

A total one-of-a-kind treatment to address dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and more around the eye!

Was $149 On Sale: $104 You Save 30% See it!

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8Djd_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

A true icon in anti-aging beauty!

Was $65 On Sale: $36 You Save 45% See it!

GingerChi Jade Stone Sleeping Eye Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpIid_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

Use the power of jade to promote natural recovery. Try placing it in the fridge before use!

Was $48 On Sale: $43 You Save 10% See it!

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Eye Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5U2p_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

The formula is amazing, and the cool metal applicator is the cherry on top!

Was $72 On Sale: $50 You Save 31% See it!

Mizon Under-Eye Collagen Patches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UceLN_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

Made with 24K gold and snail mucin!

Was $25 On Sale: $18 You Save 28% See it!

RoC Retinol Correxion Under-Eye Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbAsi_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

We can always count on RoC for effective, affordable retinol products!

Was $28 On Sale: $22 You Save 21% See it!

Elemis Absolute Eye Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9jjU_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

Featuring a gorgeous blend of chamomile and rosewood oils!

Was $52 On Sale: $36 You Save 31% See it!

MonétBeauty Ice Globes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2toNUp_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

Perfect for puffy eyes in the morning!

Was $30 On Sale: $23 You Save 23% See it!

Grace & Stella Under-Eye Masks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qc3zy_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

Apply these beautiful blue patches to rejuvenate tired eyes!

Was $24 On Sale: $20 You Save 17% See it!

Vélamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Go0z_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

An easy-to-use option that's perfect for travel!

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

It Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZEgX_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

Featuring 2% Super Peptide Concentrate to address four signs of eye fatigue!

Was $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

NuLift RF Radio Frequency Eye Skin Tighten and Anti Aging Device

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKotk_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

This anti-aging device is going to be a "wake-up call for your eyes"!

Was $200 On Sale: $160 You Save 20% See it!

The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFWFu_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

The cutest packaging ever — so giftable!

Was $13 On Sale: $9 You Save 31% See it!

TULA Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230Buf_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

This probiotic-rich cream may be your new holy grail!

Was $58 On Sale: $41 You Save 29% See it!

BasqNYC Cucumber Tea Eye Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMG8A_0jScbxqi00
Amazon

This cucumber gel is so lightweight and refreshing!

Was $24 On Sale: $20 You Save 17% See it!

Well+Good

This $12 Drugstore ‘Glotion’ Is an Affordable Alternative for the Always-Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

Out of all the viral makeup trends that have graced my social feed recently (soap brows, anyone?), glowy, dewy skin might just be my favorite. My acne-prone complexion has been thanking me again and again for swapping my heavy, matte foundations with light, breathable BB creams. It seems that plenty of makeup fans have hopped on the glow wagon with me, considering my favorite sun-kissed product hasn’t been in stock for a hot minute.
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
shefinds

2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles

While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
Us Weekly

25 Gifts Under $50 (That Are Better than $200 Gifts)

Holiday shopping! Let's do it! It can be hard to just...hop on in and get started though. There are countless gift options out there! It's difficult enough finding perfect picks for your friends and family — and it can be even more difficult finding great picks that suit your budget. Holiday shopping can get super […]
New York Post

You’re wasting your money on these skincare products

Miracle creams that “defy aging;” serums that “lift and firm,” masks that “blitz crow’s feet” — according to a recent survey, the average American woman spends around $3,756 per year on beauty products. But dermatologist Dr. Fayne L. Frey says most of these bold claims are bogus — and that all you really need for healthy skin are three things: a good moisturizer, mild cleanser and a sunscreen. Frey is taking on the trillion-dollar beauty industry with a new book, “Skincare Hoax: How You’re Being Tricked into Buying Lotions, Potions & Wrinkle Cream” (Skyhorse). “My hope is that it will empower women around...
Us Weekly

24 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Buying gifts for anyone can present a challenge — but what about if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t in your age range? Today, we’re looking at gifts specifically for women in their 60s. Being in your 60s […]
Robb Report

The 19 Best Eye Creams to Tackle Dark Circles, Wrinkles, Dry Skin and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The skin around your eyes is much thinner and more fragile than everywhere else on your face. This is why you see so many products targeting the area, and the best under eye products for men are highly concentrated serums and creams designed to preserve the firmness and density of this delicate layer. These creams target the common concerns we all experience, including: Dark Circles: Caused by the thinning of the skin and the resulting translucence that showcases the blood...
CNN

Best face moisturizer for every skin type

Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
SheKnows

Heidi Klum Adores This Soothing & Smoothing $13 Moisturizer For Keeping Her Skin Hydrated All Day Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we want to know more about, it’s what Heidi Klum swears by to keep her sunkissed, youthful glow. After years of waiting, we finally figured out what moisturizer she swears by and it’s way more affordable than you think! Klum previously told Today that she adores the Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer, saying, “I use it on my face. It’s very light. When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples. I’ve been using it for...
Us Weekly

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022

Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Even Skin Tone And Discoloration

Of all of the frustrating skin problems you can deal with, discoloration and uneven skin tone is one of the more elusive issues. Unlike pimples, which have a start date and an end date where you can see the zit beginning to heal, discoloration can come out of nowhere. It can stick around for a long while (sometimes for years). And topical treatments don’t always seem to respond to it. “There are many reasons to develop brown spots on the skin,” said Dr. Hyemin Pomerantz, a board-certified dermatologist at Viva Skin Dermatology and Aesthetic. “Treatments are tailored to what the cause of discoloration is.”
Us Weekly

Us Picks! Our Absolute Favorite Gifts for Women

We are in full holiday shopping mode. With so many people and categories to cover, it's time to kick things into gifting gear! Right now, we're concentrated on our absolute favorite gifts for women, from your BFF, to your sister or mom, to your significant other or even to a work acquaintance whose name you […]
Us Weekly

Princess Kate Reportedly Uses This Beauty Technique to Cleanse Her Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Royal treatment! We’ve always dreamed of being pampered like a princess. Ever since we watched The Princess Diaries, we’ve been convinced that all it would take was a royal makeover to go from Mia Thermopolis to the Princess […]
WWD

Save 20% Off Charlotte Tilbury Makeup and Skin Care Products During Sephora’s Beauty Insider Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Breaking beauty news alert: Beauty Insiders can score 20% off the newest Charlotte Tilbury products at Sephora with code GETGIFTING. (If you’re not a Beauty Insider, it’s free to sign up.) The surprise Sephora sale includes markdowns on nearly all skin care, hair care, and makeup products through Sunday, December 11. But we’ll be taking advantage of the discounts on Charlotte Tilbury’s just-launched lipsticks, firming face creams, and beauty gift set specials before they sell out — and trust us,...
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Us Weekly

