Cyber Deals: Extended! 15 Best Products to Help Fix Under-Eye Circles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are deals still lurking around if you look hard enough — and you know we've been searching everywhere. One category we've especially been focused on is eye care. We're looking for products that may help banish dark under-eye circles, bags and puffiness for good!

Shop our finds below, from creams, to patches, to advanced devices. Grab your picks fast, as the deals could be gone at any moment!

FOREO IRIS Eye Contour Massager

Amazon

A total one-of-a-kind treatment to address dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and more around the eye!

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Serum

Amazon

A true icon in anti-aging beauty!

GingerChi Jade Stone Sleeping Eye Mask

Amazon

Use the power of jade to promote natural recovery. Try placing it in the fridge before use!

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Peptight Eye Serum

Amazon

The formula is amazing, and the cool metal applicator is the cherry on top!

Mizon Under-Eye Collagen Patches

Amazon

Made with 24K gold and snail mucin!

RoC Retinol Correxion Under-Eye Cream

Amazon

We can always count on RoC for effective, affordable retinol products!

Elemis Absolute Eye Serum

Amazon

Featuring a gorgeous blend of chamomile and rosewood oils!

MonétBeauty Ice Globes

Amazon

Perfect for puffy eyes in the morning!

Grace & Stella Under-Eye Masks

Amazon

Apply these beautiful blue patches to rejuvenate tired eyes!

Vélamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick

Amazon

An easy-to-use option that's perfect for travel!

It Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream

Amazon

Featuring 2% Super Peptide Concentrate to address four signs of eye fatigue!

NuLift RF Radio Frequency Eye Skin Tighten and Anti Aging Device

Amazon

This anti-aging device is going to be a "wake-up call for your eyes"!

The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick

Amazon

The cutest packaging ever — so giftable!

TULA Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum

Amazon

This probiotic-rich cream may be your new holy grail!

BasqNYC Cucumber Tea Eye Gel

Amazon

This cucumber gel is so lightweight and refreshing!

