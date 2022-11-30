Read full article on original website
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Achraf Hakimi's nerveless 'Panenka' penalty seals stunning World Cup shock as Morocco beats Spain in shootout to reach quarterfinals
Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history.
Cameroon football chief Samuel Eto'o apologizes after 'violent altercation' at World Cup
Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o apologized for what he called a "violent altercation" with an individual he identified as "probably an Algerian supporter" on Twitter Tuesday.
Soccer-Ronaldo benched for Portugal's last-16 clash with Switzerland
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, with veteran defender Pepe taking the captain's armband.
Brazil dances its way into World Cup quarterfinals thanks to dazzling display against South Korea
Brazil danced its way past South Korea and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Monday, sweeping aside its opponent 4-1 in a dazzling performance at Qatar 2022.
US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine
“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month.
World Cup quarterfinals: Qualifying teams, fixtures and schedule
All eight teams have now booked their places in the World Cup quarterfinals. Who are they and how did they get there?
Stunning necklace found at burial site of powerful Anglo-Saxon woman
A 1,300-year-old necklace made of gold, garnets and other semiprecious stones has been discovered by archaeologists excavating a site in central England earmarked for a housing development.
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
