Tigers Talk: Upadhyaya and Martin on value of Damaria Franklin, more

Welcome to this edition of Tigers Table Talk with The Daily Memphian’s Tigers basketball beat writer Parth Upadhyaya and sports columnist John Martin.

Periodically throughout Memphis’ season, Upadhyaya and Martin will answer the most pressing questions surrounding the Tigers’ upcoming matchups, season-long storylines and more.

1. There seems to be an increased sense of optimism around the Memphis program that the Tigers will hear something this week regarding the eligibility of Damaria Franklin. Fans have long anticipated his debut, but how much better do you believe the addition of Franklin really makes the Tigers?

Parth Upadhyaya: Damaria Franklin won’t suddenly vault Memphis ahead of Houston in the AAC. The addition of Franklin would make the Tigers a considerably better team, though. The 6-foot-3 UIC transfer gives Memphis another ball-handler, scorer and elite on-ball defender — all of which it could desperately use. Penny Hardaway has called Franklin his team’s third-best player behind Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams and has raved about how much more dangerous the Tigers could be with Franklin in the mix. Franklin would likely start in the place of Alex Lomax in the backcourt or next to Lomax and Kendric Davis in a three-guard lineup. He’d provide the Tigers with a third-scoring punch that they simply don’t have right now and could be the difference between the group being a bubble team or a sure-fire NCAA Tournament team.

John Martin: The Tigers need Franklin desperately. There is simply way too much pressure on Kendric Davis right now as the only shotmaker. DeAndre Williams can shoulder some of that load, but it’s hard to count on him because of his tendency to get in foul trouble. On the shortage of shotmakers: I don’t even really blame Penny Hardaway here. Lester Quinones took bad advice to stay in the NBA Draft last summer. Hardaway landed Boise State transfer Emmanuel Akot, but he ghosted the Tigers for Western Kentucky the week school started. So Hardaway, to his credit, reacted immediately and landed a d--- good player in Franklin. Unfortunately, his former coach’s pettiness is keeping him from suiting up. But it’s obvious when you watch Memphis that it needs another shot-maker on the floor, and as a prolific scorer at his last stop, Franklin would slide into that role perfectly.

2. A big talking point among fans so far this season has been Alex Lomax and what role he should or shouldn’t be playing for the Tigers. Do you think Lomax is in the role he should be in? Has the criticism he’s faced this season been fair? Why?

Upadhyaya: I used to be of the opinion that Lomax should come off the bench, but I’ve come around on this one. And for a few different reasons. Lomax is the only other player aside from Davis that can dribble well enough to serve as a primary ball-handler for the Tigers for stretches, and Davis undoubtedly could use a break from bringing the ball up the court every time. He’s also the team’s best on-ball defender — and it isn’t particularly close. Per Sports Reference, Lomax also has the third-highest win shares (0.5) on the team behind Williams and Davis. As for the criticism he’s faced… the guy did shoot 5-26 before he turned a corner in the Nebraska game, so some of that is warranted. Do I think folks have taken it a bit too far, though? Absolutely.

Martin: The issue with the Lomax discussion is that it’s the same one we’ve been having for four years. And that’s because he’s the same player today that he was four years ago when he enrolled at Memphis. There’s no doubt that Lomax does so many small things that add up for Memphis. He is a dependable ball-handler, most of the time. He does defend. He does put his body on the floor. But he is a complete and total offensive liability. Defenses don’t have to bother guarding him anywhere on the court. Ultimately, you have to score to win. That’s just not Lomax’s game. He deserves to have a role on this team, but some of those 31 minutes should be distributed to players who can at least keep defenses honest.

3. As the roster is constructed now, who is Memphis’ third-most important player behind Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams?

Upadhyaya: This might not be a great sign for Memphis given some of the shortcomings in his game, but right now it’s Lomax. He leads the Tigers in steals, is second in assists and is even second in rebounds per game. Sure, he’s not the most offensively gifted player, but his teammates seem to feed off his energy. As Hardaway put it, he’s the “glue” of this team. While the upside of what Lomax brings to the table isn’t as high as that of other players on the roster, you know what you’re getting with him night in and night out. As it stands right now, you can’t say the same about guys like Keonté Kennedy or Chandler Lawson.

Martin: I’m projecting out a bit here, but in terms of this team reaching its potential? I do think it’s Keonté Kennedy. He hasn’t been unleashed fully yet, but you can really sense at times how capable he is of flipping a game. Take that dunk against Stanford in the first half for example. It woke the team up. He also drained a rare three-pointer in the same frame. If his role was a little firmer and consistent, I think you’d see his efficiency improve. With no Franklin yet in the fold, he’s the most obvious guy to make a play on the offensive end. The Tigers are going to need that.

4. Soon after the North Alabama game on Wednesday comes a two-week span in which the Tigers face four SEC opponents in Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M. What do you believe Memphis’ record will be over these four games? What’s at stake for Penny Hardaway’s squad in this stretch?

Upadhyaya: KenPom already ranks the Tigers’ schedule to be the 17th toughest in the country six games in, but, man, playing these four opponents in a five-game stretch would be a tall task for even some of the best teams in college basketball. Alabama and Auburn are both top-15 teams, and Ole Miss and Texas A&M are likely NCAA Tournament-bound, too. To win three of these games would be great; to win four would be sensational. But I predict the Tigers will go 2-2 in this span. They’ll beat either Auburn or ‘Bama but fall to either Ole Miss and Texas A&M. At stake here for Hardaway and Co. is their NCAA Tournament fate. And that’s not me being dramatic, either. Memphis wins three or more of these games and it’s almost surely a No. 8 seed or better in the Big Dance barring an unexpected collapse in AAC play.

Martin: To borrow from Ja Morant, Hardaway and the Tigers weren’t ducking any smoke with this non-conference schedule. Splitting the four feels like the right answer. Ole Miss and Texas A&M are both home games. Auburn will be favored on a neutral floor in Atlanta, but that’s a very volatile team. It scored 43 points against Northwestern last week, so if the Tigers catch Auburn on a bad day, a win is certainly within the realm of possibility. Alabama owes the Tigers from a year ago, so that’s probably too tall an order in Tuscaloosa. It’s all just about positioning for the NCAA Tournament. If Memphis can tread water, the Tigers should be in decent shape for a top 8 or 9 seed. If the Tigers manage to win three of four, a top-six seed probably comes into play.

5. In the most recent AP Top 25 poll released Monday, Houston was ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1983. Based on what we’ve seen from both teams so far, does Memphis have what it takes to threaten Houston for the AAC regular-season title or to split the regular-season series with the Cougars?

Upadhyaya: Threaten Houston for the AAC crown? Absolutely not. To me, the gap between Houston and Memphis is just as wide as I saw it to be heading into this season. The Tigers look slightly better than I thought they would up to this point, but the Cougars are No. 1 for a reason. Marcus Sasser is one of the best players in the country and is surrounded by five other players who each score at least seven points per game. Simply put: Memphis doesn’t have the offensive firepower to come close to matching that. I do think, though, that the Tigers can ride their defense and pick up a win in one of its two regular-season meetings with the Cougars.

Martin: No and no. And I promise that statement is much more about the Cougars than it is Memphis. I’ve watched a lot of Houston this year. In order to beat them, you have to have an elite big man. North Carolina has that. Gonzaga and Kentucky have that. Arizona has that. Memphis, unfortunately, doesn’t. The Tigers countered Houston last season with Jalen Duren, who averaged 12 points and 9.6 rebounds on over 65% shooting from the field. They just don’t have that kind of interior talent this go-around. Even with the clear upgrade at point guard with Kendric Davis, I think the Tigers match up significantly worse with Houston this year than they did a year ago.