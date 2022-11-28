Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
What Florida City Has the Highest Credit Scores? Why Does Florida Lag Behind Other States?L. CaneFlorida State
5 Steakhouses In Miami Beach You Would Love To VisitWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Hearing Khris Middleton Will Make His Season Debut Against Their Team
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently hands down one of the best teams in the NBA. So far, the Bucks have dominated most of their opponents and have a record of 15-5, which is enough for them to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Mock Chris Paul And Devin Booker Because Of Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner: "Dynamic Duos"
Ever since the arrival of Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, the organization has become one of the best teams in the NBA. Paul was seemingly the missing piece that uplifted Devin Booker and the rest of the team. The Phoenix Suns are currently the number one seed in the...
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks
When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Yardbarker
Report: Entire Knicks organization under heightened scrutiny amid slow start
Not only Tom Thibodeau’s job is on the line this season. The entire New York Knicks are reportedly under heightened scrutiny after a slow start, with Wednesday night’s tough 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks dropping them to 10-12 and a woeful 4-6 record at home. They have...
Yardbarker
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Yardbarker
Rays give out biggest free-agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free-agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them
Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is obviously a superstar-caliber small forward. He is capable of creating his shot against any defender, and there is no questioning his talent. Despite his ability, the Brooklyn Nets have not won a championship during...
Yardbarker
Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon
Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
Yardbarker
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014
It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make
After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders reportedly will leave Jackson State for Power 5 job
Deion Sanders is set to leave Jackson State for a Power 5 job following the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to a report. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Sanders and some of his associates have already started representing Colorado in recruiting. Thamel says that a Jackson State staff...
Yardbarker
Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy
The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston
VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine
Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
Comments / 0