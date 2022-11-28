ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show

One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon

Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox

The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Fan Favorite And Retired Linebacker Ryan Shazier Was Told The Cowboys Were Drafting Him In 2014

It has been five years since Pittsburgh Steelers‘ elusive linebacker, Ryan Shazier suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury. He has been an inspiration to millions around the world and is still seen in the public eye quite often. Most recently, he joined defensive lineman and team captain, Cameron Heyward on his Not Just Football podcast to discuss several topics about their years together on the field and in Pittsburgh. One of the most interesting things that came up was the linebacker discussing draft day and how he was sure that he was going to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make

After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders reportedly will leave Jackson State for Power 5 job

Deion Sanders is set to leave Jackson State for a Power 5 job following the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to a report. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Sanders and some of his associates have already started representing Colorado in recruiting. Thamel says that a Jackson State staff...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Braves Rumors: Atlanta has shown interest in trading for Sean Murphy

The best general managers in every sport, and Alex Anthopoulos is among the most outstanding in the business, leave no stone unturned. If you’re unfamiliar with what that might entail, this is a pristine example. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Braves have checked in with the Athletics regarding catcher Sean Murphy.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine

Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.

