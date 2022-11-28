ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Bisbee helps power Royals past Waconia with wild four-goal period

By by Jason Olson
Sun Sailor
 5 days ago

Hopkins/Park surges past Waconia for 5-4 win on Nov. 22 for second win of young campaign

Hopkins/Park picked up its second one-goal win of the season, this time by a 5-4 final score Nov. 26 at Waconia.

Trailing 4-1 going into the third period, the Royals (2-3) used three assists from freshman Bella Bisbee including the winning goal from junior Bryn Etzell with just over one minute left in regulation. Hopkins/Park scored three times between 4:26-8:14 of the period from Sophia Kotila, Adrienne DeGuilio and Lucy Johnson.

DeGuilio’s first goal of the game came midway through the second period, tying the game at 1-1.

Royals junior goalie Evelyn Osland faced a season-low 20 shots, stopping 13 of them for her second win of the season.

Hopkins/Park came into the game off losses to Moose Lake (2-1 on Nov. 15) and Osseo/Park Center (6-0 on Nov. 19).

The Royals wrapped up a three-game road trip at Hastings Nov. 29 before visiting Delano on Thursday, Dec. 1 for a 7 p.m. start. The Royals host Sartell/St. Stephen at Minnetonka Ice Arena at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

