Update / Landslide: Highway 30

New photos from the scene show the extent of the highway 30 landslide.

Highway 30 is closed at mile point 74, about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide that occurred Tuesday night.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reports the highway will be closed at least Wednesday, Nov. 30, and possibly longer so that crews can clear the debris and make sure the highway is safe to reopen.

There is no estimate on when the highway can reopen.

ODOT is asking drivers to use an alternate route such as US Highway 26 or OR Highway 47 and 202. Please don't use off-highway routes in your GPS service - those roads can be very dangerous in these weather conditions.

ODOT issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

Heavy rainfall is a suspected cause of Tuesday night’s landslide. At least 10 truckloads of rock and mud slid onto both lanes of the highway about 10:30 p.m. Material still is sliding down from the hillside.

This section of US 30 crosses an area where landslides have long been part of the geology, often triggered by heavy rainfall. So this part of the road has long had landslide warning signs.

To reopen the highway, we need to clear the large amount of material and make sure the highway is safe for travelers.

We are:

Clearing debris on the travel lanesClearing space along the hillside to catch any addition rocks, mud, and debrisRepair any damage to the road surface, guard rail and signsPossibly set up a temporary barrier to catch materialPossibly set up temporary travel lanes providing safe distance for drivers

Emergency cleanup will begin Wednesday. After that, our safety engineers and geologist will make sure the highway is safe to reopen. We have no estimated time for that, but it is likely to be no sooner than Thursday.

Remember to check Tripcheck.com for updates on road and weather conditions in Oregon.