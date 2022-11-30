ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Neymar continues ankle treatment in pool at the World Cup

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AV1sv_0jSYvnyG00

Brazil forward Neymar was undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool Wednesday to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup .

Neymar continued his physiotherapy in a pool at the team's hotel along with left back Alex Sandro, who has an injured hip. They were jogging and doing other exercises in the pool.

Both players, along with right back Danilo, aren't available for the team's final group match against Cameroon on Friday. Neymar and Danilo got hurt in the 2-0 win over Serbia last week. They missed the 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday. Alex Sandro injured his left hip against Switzerland.

Danilo was back with the rest of the group Wednesday, but he trained separately at the team's training center.

Brazil reached the round of 16 in advance with its win over Switzerland. A draw against Cameroon will be enough to give Brazil first place in Group G.

Brazil doctors haven't given a timetable on Neymar's recovery, or said if he would return.

The forward injured his back in the quarterfinal against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the rest of the tournament. He also missed the 2019 Copa América because of another right ankle injury.

The five-time champions haven't won the World Cup in two decades.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts prompting tsunami fears

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island erupted early on Sunday, spewing a column of ash 1.5km into the air and prompting evacuations of residents from the eruption area. Authorities issued their highest level of warning in response to the eruption, local media reported. A regional administrator told broadcaster Kompas TV that the evacuation of people living near the volcano in East Java province had begun.
The Guardian

Seasonal port and sherry to savour

Bodegas Tradición Fino Sherry, Jerez, Spain NV (£36.56, justerinis.com) Like pets, fortified wines are not just for Christmas. But much as I would urge people to drink more of these criminally undervalued wines at other times of the year, I must admit they are particularly good amid the feasting, glitter, and cosiness of the season. I’m going to start my round-up this year with the fortified that goes best at the start or before a meal: dry sherry. Both fino and manzanilla styles can be brilliant value for money, with Morrisons Fino Sherry (£5.69) and Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana Manzanilla (£7, Sainsbury’s) both doing the light, savoury nutty-yeasty, appetite-whetting thing which, as well as being an aperitif par excellence, also sits so well with my plate of olives and nuts as I wrap the presents on Christmas Eve. Spend a little more, and you’ll be getting into the realms of something quite special with the extra intensity and depth of flavour you find in both Barbadillo Pastora Manzanilla Pasada en Rama NV (£20, ocado.com) and the truly extraordinary Bodegas Tradición Fino.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
113K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy