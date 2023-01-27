ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
39 Radiant Celebrities Who Posted Makeup-Free Selfies

By Julie Sprankles, Delilah Gray and Giovana Gelhoren
 3 days ago
If you ask us, there are few things more refreshing in the entertainment world than when celebrities share makeup-free selfies. When you work in Hollywood, it’s basically your job to look flawless and glamorous 24/7. Going to a big premiere ? Bring on the beauty squad. Got a hot date night? Ooh, a nighttime look. Walking your trash to the street can? Yep, gotta have a full face for that, too.

And hey, we totally understand — when you’re a celebrity, you have paparazzi tracking your every move, just waiting to pop out from behind a parked car and snap a picture at any given moment . Obviously, we’d love to say that fame wouldn’t change us, and we’d roll out the door in our old yoga-pants-and-messy-bun look with no makeup. But the reality is the rest of the world probably wouldn’t see our face in its natural state very often either, should we ever achieve star status.

So, when celebrities do decide to share a snapshot of their nude-faced beauty , we can’t help but applaud them for putting their authentic selves out into the world. It even makes us feel more empowered in our own skin.

So, here’s to the stunning celebs who’ve ditched the makeup and rocked a natural glow.

A version of this article was originally published on Jan 2021.

Anne Hathaway

As a testament Anne Hathaway only gets more gorgeous with age, she posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram on Jan 22. In the stunning photo, the Armageddon Time star is wearing a loose white button-down and making her best model face to the camera. “Swipe right for a warm surprise…” she wrote, making everyone click on the second photo of an Anne Hathaway-inspired latte art.

Georgia May Jagger

Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia May Jagger posted a series of makeup-free selfies last Christmas on Instagram showing off her new bright pink-colored hair. “Me and risotto won’t get lost up here 🐙,” she wrote, talking about her and her dog in the snowy wilderness together.

Alyssa Milano

The Charmed alum shared this makeup-free selfie on Instagram in celebration of turning the big 5-0. “This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up,” Milano wrote in the caption to the glowing selfie.

Marisa Tomei

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star shared a super-rare snapshot of herself to her Instagram, where she was doing a dress fitting. Tomei posted it with the caption, “Fittings in NYC @gabrielahearst” and she looked so radiant!

Sofia Vergara

Back in March 2022, Sofia Vergara knocked out socks off with a stunning no-makeup selfie of her unveiling a new hairstyle. She posted the gorgeous snapshot with the caption, “Blond again💇‍♀️ thank u @kellybkline ❤️u #readyforAGT🎉🎉.”

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore showed off her bare face for her 47th birthday, posting the radiant photo with the caption, “2 22 22 this is 47!”

Paris Jackson

.
No matter the time or place, Paris Jackson knows how to turn heads, most recently with a glowing bare-faced selfie on her Instagram story that showed her no-filtered face and unshaven armpits.

Scout Willis

.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout Willis always “prioritizes pleasure” whenever she can, showing off her dewy skin. She always looks like a glowing goddess, but we especially love when she shows off her bare face.

Rumer Willis

Along with her little sister Scout Willis, Rumer Willis doesn’t miss a chance to show off every inch of herself to her fans, from sensual lingerie pics to glowing bare-faced selfies like this one! We’re obsessed.

Michelle Obama

57 looked seriously flawless on former first lady Michelle Obama, who celebrated her birthday last year with this brooding makeup-free selfie. “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!” she wrote.

Elle Macpherson

The 58-year-old Australian supermodel shared a photo of herself looking simply radiant sporting a messy bun sitting, what looks to be beachside.

Salma Hayek

The stunning 56-year-old actress snapped this au natural pic and fans are loving this steamy look.

Gwyneth Paltrow

When you’re in quarantine, who needs makeup? “WFH with some moral support,” Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow wrote, sharing a fresh-faced pic of herself with kids Apple and Moses.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is out here no-makeup selfie-ing for a good cause! “In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support,” the 77-year-old wrote, providing a link. That’s how you do it!

Katy Perry

@katyperry/Instagram.
Pregnant Katy Perry shared a glow-y no-makeup snap back in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the singer jokingly called out her “blackheads and all” bared skin in the comments section, this makeup-free selfie looks pretty damn flawless to us.

Gisele Bündchen

The Brazilian model and mom of two took to Instagram sharing a fresh-faced photo captioning, “Bom Bia” — yes, a good morning indeed!

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen ditched the makeup for a swim with her super-cute family during vacation over the winter holidays last year.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is the queen of makeup-free selfies! In fact, she’s been using minimal makeup since 2016, when she made headlines for bare-faced during the MTV Video Music Awards .

Miley Cyrus

You know Miley Cyrus — no matter what happens in her personal life (and how much attention it gets, good or bad), she’s going to do her thing. And that includes often posing for makeup-free selfies. Last September, she was joined by her cute pup Beanie.

Heidi Klum

Unless she was wearing some seriously waterproof makeup, Heidi Klum skipped it while taking a dip in the pool with husband Tom Kaulitz and his twin Bill.

Brooklyn Decker

As if her hilarious role in Grace & Frankie wasn’t enough to make us adore her, Brooklyn Decker is killing it on social media too. In February, she shared a makeup-free snapshot showcasing a hairstyle-gone-awry. And while her hair really is a hot mess, we can’t help but focus on her gorgeous skin!

Jessica Simpson

A mama-of-three, Jessica Simpson often shares bare-faced photos of herself with her kiddos. In this cute pic from last November, she smiles alongside her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae (who, as Simpson points out in the pic, will be taller than her mama in no time).

Michelle Pfeiffer

If Michelle Pfeiffer wasn’t such a phenomenal human being, it would probably be annoying that she looks so perfect without a drop of makeup on her face. As it is, though, it just makes us more in awe of her. But also: please send moisturizer recommendations, Pfeiffer.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston got punny to promote The Morning Show last November, captioning a makeup-free (or nearly so) selfie of herself holding a coffee cup from the show, “Mugshot.” Dare we say it? She is rather, ahem, arresting in the photo.

Lady Gaga

We’re so accustomed to seeing Lady Gaga rocking enviable makeup looks that it feels surprising to see her stripped down to a bare fare. Having said that, hello, she is stunning (with and without makeup).

Carrie Underwood

“When your face matches your shirt = you had a good workout! Unless your shirt is blue…then maybe you should be concerned! 😂 (sorry, total mom joke),” Underwood wrote last March after a particularly intense gym sesh . And yes, her face is flushed. But it only calls more attention to the fact that her bare skin is beautiful.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

After meeting a friend at the gym, Sarah Michelle Gellar survived her first Tabata class — but it left her a little red in her fresh, dewy (read: understandably sweaty) face.

Ciara

“No makeup. No extensions. Vulnerable. My Beauty Marks and all. The real me… and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good,” Ciara captioned a selfie taken last spring.

Kris Jenner

Mama Kris should give her makeup artists a rest more often! Last March, she shared a photo taken with celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan early in the morning, before she’d had a chance to dive into her makeup routine. The result? A side of the famous Kardashian-Jenner matriarch we haven’t seen before.

Jessica Biel

We’re not sure what we love more here: Jessica Biel’s bare face, her caption full of both self-love and support for another woman (Kate Upton and her Share Strong campaign) or those fantastic glasses.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley keeps it really real. “Models Off Duty @daisythedukes #smokeyeye #christiebrinkley #nomakeup @bellissimaprosecco,” she wrote, admirably adding, “PS you KNOW no make up means a tiny bit of makeup like concealer!”

Kesha

Kesha, love, where have you been hiding this version of you?! The singer shared her gloriously freckled face with the world last January, writing, “This year my resolution is to love myself…  just as I am, all fucked up and imperfect and whatever else.  And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive.” Yes, please!

Kate Beckinsale

Just out of the tub, a nude faced (and everywhere else) Kate Beckinsale captioned her photo, “Mens sana in corpore sano or as we modify it in Chiswick, ‘clean bum clean conscience.'”

Victoria Beckham

Although it appears that Victoria Beckham may have on a bit of mascara (or falsies) and some lip gloss, she’s nearly makeup-free in this “natural day” snapshot. And while she isn’t wearing foundation, she explains she is wearing the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer from her Victoria Beckham collection.

Marisol Nichols

Riverdale ‘s Hermione Lodge may not be the type to ever forego her full face makeup, but her real-life alter-ego does occasionally go bare. Marisol Nichols nailed the fresh-faced look in this selfie taken last June after a Laser Genesis facial.

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa skipped the facial shellac last October in order to focus on another beauty feature: her hair! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host was having her blonde touched up.

Jenna Dewan

Did mama-of-two Jenna Dewan have that pregnancy glow, or is her skin just this dreamy on its own? It’s probably a combination of both. Either way, we’re admittedly jealous of the ethereal vibes she’s giving off just lying in the grass with a clean face and clear heart.

Hilarie Burton Morgan

If you spend any amount of time perusing Hilarie Burton Morgan’s Instagram feed (which you should), you know she often goes sans makeup. She and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan started their own farm, aptly titled Mischief Farm , where Hilarie isn’t afraid to get her hands — and sometimes face — dirty. Here, though, she’s simply sewing a costume with their little girl, George.

Ellen Pompeo

Whether she’s roaming the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Meredith Grey (on Grey’s Anatomy ) or casting her vote at the polls (in real life), Ellen Pompeo seems to like letting her skin breathe from time to time.

Gabrielle Union

Talk about two absolutely gorgeous girls! Gabrielle Union skipped the makeup on this sunny day last year while sitting outside with daughter Kaavia James . And we bet the sunshine on her bare skin felt amazing in that sweet mother-daughter moment.

Before you go, click here to see the best candid pictures of your favorite celebs.

