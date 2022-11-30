People Who've Actually Reached Their Super High Savings Goal, How Did You Do It?
By Shelby Heinrich
BuzzFeed
3 days ago
These days, everything is getting more and more expensive , and it's starting to feel impossible to save money and get ahead.
CBC
Please tell me you agree.
So, whenever I hear about people who've actually managed to save up a significant amount of money, I'm always SO curious about how they made that happen.
TV One
So, if you've managed to reach your big savings goal — whether it be $1,000, $10,000, $20,000, or even $50,000 — I'd love to hear how you did it.
E!
Maybe you got a high-paying job right out of college and then chose to live at home with your parents in order to avoid paying high rent, and slowly but surely saved up your money.
NBC
Or, maybe you've switched jobs every 1-2 years since the start of your career, and the constant pay increases have allowed you reach your goal quicker than you ever expected.
Netflix
Or, maybe you inherited the money from a family member, and without that, you would've never gotten yourself out of debt/poverty.
Fox
Or, maybe you've consistently put money away into a retirement fund for decades, and now that you're approaching retirement age, you'll have the money you set out to save, and then some, once you cash out and stop working.
VH1
Whatever your financial witchery, I'd love to hear about it. Share how you reached your savings goal (and exactly how much you saved) in the comments below, or use this anonymous Google form instead. We may feature your response in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.
