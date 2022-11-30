ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Who've Actually Reached Their Super High Savings Goal, How Did You Do It?

By Shelby Heinrich
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwAeg_0jSYPe6100

These days, everything is getting more and more expensive , and it's starting to feel impossible to save money and get ahead.

CBC

Please tell me you agree.

So, whenever I hear about people who've actually managed to save up a significant amount of money, I'm always SO curious about how they made that happen.

TV One

So, if you've managed to reach your big savings goal — whether it be $1,000, $10,000, $20,000, or even $50,000 — I'd love to hear how you did it.

E!

Maybe you got a high-paying job right out of college and then chose to live at home with your parents in order to avoid paying high rent, and slowly but surely saved up your money.

NBC

Or, maybe you've switched jobs every 1-2 years since the start of your career, and the constant pay increases have allowed you reach your goal quicker than you ever expected.

Netflix

Or, maybe you inherited the money from a family member, and without that, you would've never gotten yourself out of debt/poverty.

Fox

Or, maybe you've consistently put money away into a retirement fund for decades, and now that you're approaching retirement age, you'll have the money you set out to save, and then some, once you cash out and stop working.

VH1

Whatever your financial witchery, I'd love to hear about it. Share how you reached your savings goal (and exactly how much you saved) in the comments below, or use this anonymous Google form instead. We may feature your response in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How to Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck by 2023

It's a vicious cycle worth breaking. Many people are living paycheck to paycheck due to inflation. If you're tired of that, there are steps you can take to change your situation for the better. Rethink your spending, consolidate debt, and take on a second job to build up a financial...
Money

10 High-Yield Savings Accounts Now Offering APYs of 3% or Higher

As the adage goes, a penny saved is a penny earned. But what if that penny could give you an even better return?. Whether you’re paying for surprise car repairs, covering a medical expense or getting unexpectedly slammed with sky-high energy bills, money stashed in an emergency fund can bail you out of a bad spot.
The Independent

First Direct is launching a 7% rate on a savings account from Thursday

First Direct is increasing its savings rates from Thursday as the battle to attract customers continues.As part of the changes, the bank is doubling the interest rate on its Regular Saver Account from 3.5% to 7%.The account is available for First Direct 1st Account customers only and account holders can save between £25 and £300 a month in it.The rate is fixed for the year from the time of opening.But First Direct said that to help with the increased cost-of-living and to support those who currently have a Regular Saver Account open, it is increasing all current Regular Saver Accounts...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy