2nd person dies after shooting that left 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. — Multiple sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a teenager involved in the fight that left a 12-year-old dead near Atlantic Station has died.

The teenager, who has not been identified, had been at the hospital in critical condition.

Zyion Charles, who was in 7th grade at KIPP Soul Academy, was one of six young people shot after a large fight broke out on the 17 Street Bridge just outside of Atlantic Station on Saturday night.

Police said a large group of minors got into a dispute shortly after they were escorted out of Atlantic Station for curfew violations and unruly behavior.

“Everyone involved yesterday was a teenager and we recovered three handguns from this location. Handguns in the wrong hands leads to tragedy,” Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said.

Atlanta Police plan to address the media with an update at 3:30 p.m.

