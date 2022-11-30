Police ID 3 Philly men charged in armed robbery of Voorhees Verizon store

The Voorhees Township Police Department has announced charges against three armed robbery suspects who tied up Verizon workers and stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

Tymair Harris, 19, Reginald C. Coleman, 27, and William L. Coleman, 21, all from Philadelphia, have been charged with robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The robbery took place around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Verizon Wireless store on Route 73.

Voorhees police say four armed suspects tied up the employees inside the store and got away with an estimated $40,000 worth of stolen items.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, one of the stolen devices had a tracker which helped authorities follow the suspects' car, a sedan with Florida plates.

The suspects made their way into Philadelphia where a police chase ensued.

Neighbors in Northern Liberties were told to stay in their homes as police searched for the suspects.

Philadelphia police raised their helicopter, using infrared to help follow the suspects.

"They were able to track the vehicle in real time and with the use of the police helicopter," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Adam Reed.

Officers were able to box in the vehicle around 5th Street and Fairmount Avenue.

Three of the four suspects were captured. The fourth suspect was able to flee from police.

The suspects are currently detained in Philadelphia and awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Voorhees police are continuing to search for the fourth suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 856-428-5400.