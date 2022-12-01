Married couple found dead during welfare check at Ojai home

A man and wife were found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a home in Ojai, authorities said.

Deputies made the grim discovery about 4:15 p.m. after responding to a home in the 1200 block of Cruzero Street, near Tico Road, to conduct a welfare check, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the family member who requested the welfare check reported receiving a "concerning letter" from the couple, identified as 68-year-old Hal Friedberg and 58-year-old Lisa Phelps.

A sheriff's spokesperson said no suspects were being sought in connection with the case. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, authorities say.