Maryland State

News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Business Insider

New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City

Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Trump Organization found guilty on all charges in tax fraud trial

A jury in New York has found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud and other crimes. Former President Donald Trump was not charged in the case although the company's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August and agreed to testify against the company as part of a deal with prosecutors. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge discussed the breaking news.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS News

Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"

After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is aiming to go out on a high note as Democrats seek a string of high-profile legislative victories in the waning weeks of the 117th Congress that will mark the end of her two-decade run at the top of the party. The lame-duck session offers Democrats a final shot at notching…
MSNBC

Republicans pick an odd line of attack against Hakeem Jeffries

House Democrats last week rallied behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, unanimously electing the New Yorker to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the conference’s new leader for the next Congress. Republicans congratulated him by pushing a specific line of attack, over and over again. “The newly elected incoming leader of...
CBS News

Police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals for defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Nearly two years after the Jan. 6 riot, law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol are being honored during a ceremony on Tuesday. Congressional leaders are paying tribute to officers with the Capitol Police Department — as well as Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police force — who risked their lives to protect the Capitol complex from violent protesters storming the building.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Center Square

Cicilline drops bid for Democratic leadership post

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has scrapped his latest bid for House leadership, less than a week after throwing his hat into the ring. Cicilline was expected to challenge South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn for the number four spot in the House Democratic leadership, but pulled the plug on his candidacy ahead of a Thursday vote. His decision not to seek the job cleared the way for Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker, to win another two-year term in the position. ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

