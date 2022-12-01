Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position
House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Kevin McCarthy Warns Democrats Could Win Speaker if Republicans "Play Games"
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, the party's nominee for Speaker of the House, has reportedly warned his fellow Republicans against "playing games" on the House floor, stating that Democrats could take Speaker if he is unable to get the party to vote together, The Hill reports.
New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City
Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
Pelosi says Dems can still win the House: Republicans 'haven't won it yet'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Dana Bash that Republicans are getting ahead of themselves when it comes to their plans for a new majority in the House.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Hakeem Jeffries dismisses Mitch McConnell calling him an 'election denier' over his criticism of Trump: 'That didn't seem to make a lot of sense to me'
"Well, here's the Republican playbook, facts don't matter, hypocrisy is not a constraint to their behavior," Jeffries told ABC News on Sunday.
It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries says there's 'a real risk' that the new GOP majority in the chamber will be 'hijacked by the extremists'
"They have not articulated a vision for addressing the economic concerns of the American people," Jeffries said of House Republicans to CNN.
Congress Will Vote On Naming Part of Capitol After Nancy Pelosi
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a measure to rename a major meeting room in the United States Capitol after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leaving House Leadership after this term.
What comes next now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to step down as top Democrat
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step aside from the leadership role she's held atop the House Democratic Caucus for nearly two decades, she announced on the House floor on Thursday. That decision tees up a race to succeed Pelosi and fill out the rest of the Democratic leadership team. Elections...
Trump Organization found guilty on all charges in tax fraud trial
A jury in New York has found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud and other crimes. Former President Donald Trump was not charged in the case although the company's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August and agreed to testify against the company as part of a deal with prosecutors. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge discussed the breaking news.
Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"
After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is aiming to go out on a high note as Democrats seek a string of high-profile legislative victories in the waning weeks of the 117th Congress that will mark the end of her two-decade run at the top of the party. The lame-duck session offers Democrats a final shot at notching…
MSNBC
Republicans pick an odd line of attack against Hakeem Jeffries
House Democrats last week rallied behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, unanimously electing the New Yorker to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the conference’s new leader for the next Congress. Republicans congratulated him by pushing a specific line of attack, over and over again. “The newly elected incoming leader of...
Police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals for defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Nearly two years after the Jan. 6 riot, law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol are being honored during a ceremony on Tuesday. Congressional leaders are paying tribute to officers with the Capitol Police Department — as well as Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police force — who risked their lives to protect the Capitol complex from violent protesters storming the building.
What to know about Moore v. Harper, the high-stakes elections case before the Supreme Court
Washington — "Incredibly disruptive." Wreaking "havoc." "Potentially damaging for American democracy." Those are just some of the characterizations of a legal theory that is at the center of a case set to be argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Known as the "independent state legislature theory," which largely...
Cicilline drops bid for Democratic leadership post
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has scrapped his latest bid for House leadership, less than a week after throwing his hat into the ring. Cicilline was expected to challenge South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn for the number four spot in the House Democratic leadership, but pulled the plug on his candidacy ahead of a Thursday vote. His decision not to seek the job cleared the way for Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker, to win another two-year term in the position. ...
CBS News
