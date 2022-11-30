Read full article on original website
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
South Korea looks to youth after World Cup loss to Brazil
South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach
US beat Iran in the World Cup. Here's why some Iranians are celebrating
Social media videos show Iranians celebrating the United States' World Cup match win against their country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has more.
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year.
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the potential Russian strategy in regards to the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
An airfield in Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine was hit with a drone strike. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attacks deep inside Russia, fires fresh barrage of missiles
Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles toward Ukraine on Monday as it accused Kyiv of striking military airfields deep inside its territory.
Former Iran football team player challenges authorities' 'silence' after death of man celebrating World Cup defeat
A former Iran national team football player has criticized authorities for their "silence" over the death of a man who celebrated the country's World Cup defeat to the United States earlier this week.
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
Explosions at two Russian air bases have focused attention on Ukraine's efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges explains why this development could be significant in the war with Russia.
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month.
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
CNN's Sam Kiley speaks with members of Ukraine's Russian Legion, comprised of Russian defectors and volunteers who fled their country to protect Ukraine, about defending the city of Bakhmut and their hopes for Russia's future.
Iranian athlete's family home demolished by officials, media outlet says
The family home of Iranian rock climber Elnaz Rekabi has been demolished, according to the pro-reform news outlet IranWire, after she rose to international prominence this fall for competing with her head uncovered.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
CNN's "State of the Union" anchor Jake Tapper asks Secretary of State Antony Blinken why the Biden administration hasn't labeled Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism despite calls from US lawmakers to do so.
Biden celebrates giant TSMC semiconductor project
President Joe Biden flies Tuesday to Arizona to celebrate the mammoth expansion of a Taiwanese semiconductor plant, citing the project as proof the United States is finally breaking dangerous dependency on foreign manufacturers for the vital component. The plant expansion -- coming on top of other significant microchip manufacturing projects dotted around the country -- is part of an overall plan by the Biden administration to shift the center of gravity in the increasingly strategic, global industry.
Al Jazeera to submit Shireen Abu Akleh case to ICC, network says
Al Jazeera said Tuesday it will submit a case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot in the head while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank in May.
Lithuanian Prime Minister: Macron comments on security guarantees for Russia 'very weird'
Ingrida Šimonytė responds to the French President's suggestion that Russia would need to be given security guarantees as part of future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, saying "I don't think we should be in the business of thinking about Russia's security guarantees when it cares for nobody's security"
China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a state visit amid tensions between the US and the two nations, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and two senior Arab officials.
