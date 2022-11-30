ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia

Explosions at two Russian air bases have focused attention on Ukraine's efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges explains why this development could be significant in the war with Russia.
Biden celebrates giant TSMC semiconductor project

President Joe Biden flies Tuesday to Arizona to celebrate the mammoth expansion of a Taiwanese semiconductor plant, citing the project as proof the United States is finally breaking dangerous dependency on foreign manufacturers for the vital component. The plant expansion -- coming on top of other significant microchip manufacturing projects dotted around the country -- is part of an overall plan by the Biden administration to shift the center of gravity in the increasingly strategic, global industry.
