House Votes to Avert Rail Strike, Impose Deal on Unions

"By Jenna FryerBRAZIL-SOUTH KOREAWelcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup.Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday's game against South Korea in the round of 16. The forward missed the final two matches of the group stage after injuring his right ankle in the opening game win over Serbia.Brazil easily moved into the next round without Neymar. No longer bothered by his ankle, Neymar was expected to start — and not come off the bench as a precautionary measure — if he plays against South Korea.“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Brazil coach...

2 DAYS AGO