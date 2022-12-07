NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 15

Here's how the NFL playoffs shape up entering Week 15 of the season.

With only four weeks left in the NFL regular season, playoff scenarios are becoming clear. Wild-card races remain up in the air, and several divisions are still contentious.

Only one team has clinched a playoff appearance, while three have been eliminated (better luck next year Houston, Chicago, and Denver), but more could be on the way this week. It's even possible that one or two division titles could be sewn up this week, which means it's time to break down potential postseason matchups and tiebreakers.

Things will change on a weekly basis, and the seventh playoff spot per conference means more teams than ever are in the hunt.

AFC Playoff Picture

Current playoff matchups

No. 1 Buffalo Bills (10-3)

No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) vs. No. 7 New England Patriots (7-6)

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (9-4) vs. No. 6 Miami Dolphins (8-5)

No. 4 Tennessee Titans (7-6) vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

Miami has dropped from the two-seed to the six-seed in quick succession. And with upcoming games against the Bills and Patriots, the Dolphins could quickly be bumped out of the top seven. That's how tight the race is right now. The race for the final wild-card spot continues to be fluid, with the Chargers temporarily holding it before New England's win on Monday night.

In the hunt

No. 8 Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)

No. 9 New York Jets (7-6)

The Chargers have a leg up here with the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL. A struggling Tennessee team is their only opponent left with a winning record. Meanwhile, New England looks primed to be leapfrogged, as it has the third-hardest remaining schedule, with opponents including Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Miami.

On the outside looking in

No. 10 Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)

No. 11 Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

No. 12 Cleveland Browns (5-8)

No. 13 Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)

No. 14 Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)



The Jaguars are only two games out in the AFC South, with one game remaining against first-place Tennessee. The rest of the teams here, none of which won last week, will need some extreme luck and likely must win out. Of this group, Cleveland faces the easiest remaining strength of schedule, with two opponents with losing records.

Eliminated

No. 15 Denver Broncos (3-10)

No. 16 Houston Texans (1-11-1)

Denver became the third team eliminated from postseason contention with its loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. The good news for them is that the offense showed some life with a season-high 28 points. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett may need more of that at this point to save his job.

NFC Playoff Picture

Current playoff matchups

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (10-3) vs. No. 7 New York Giants (7-5-1)

No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs. No. 6 Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) vs. No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

The Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff berth but still have to fend off the Cowboys, whom they will visit in Week 16, to hold onto the NFC East, let alone the No. 1 seed. The 49ers are also giving the Vikings a run for their money for the No. 2 seed. One of the NFC wild cards may come down to who wins the Giants-Commanders game on Sunday.

In the hunt

No. 8 Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

No. 9 Detroit Lions (6-7)

No. 11 Carolina Panthers (5-8)

No. 12 Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

There's a real possibility that the NFC South ends in a four-way tie for first place. It's not likely, but entirely possible. More likely is that there's a tie starting this week since the Bucs are playing the Bengals. Additionally, we're moving the Lions up a group after a big win over the Vikings. They have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the league and the fifth-best point differential in the NFC.

On the outside looking in

No. 10 Green Bay Packers (5-8)

No. 12 Arizona Cardinals (4-9)

No. 14 New Orleans Saints (4-9)

No. 15 Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Perhaps the team with the best shot in this group is the Saints, who are just two games out of first in the NFC South. Having already been swept by the Buccaneers hurts, though. The Rams and Cardinals have the easiest remaining schedules but may be too far out of it to make a splash in the wild-card hunt.

Eliminated

No. 16 Chicago Bears (3-10)

A late bye won't help the Bears too much, but they'll have a chance to end the season with a signature win, with remaining games against the Eagles, Bills, Lions, and Vikings.

