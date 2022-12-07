ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 15

By Ben Weinrib
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv4I9_0jSUa7ZU00

Here's how the NFL playoffs shape up entering Week 15 of the season.

With only four weeks left in the NFL regular season, playoff scenarios are becoming clear. Wild-card races remain up in the air, and several divisions are still contentious.

Related: Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 15 Schedule

Only one team has clinched a playoff appearance, while three have been eliminated (better luck next year Houston, Chicago, and Denver), but more could be on the way this week. It's even possible that one or two division titles could be sewn up this week, which means it's time to break down potential postseason matchups and tiebreakers.

Things will change on a weekly basis, and the seventh playoff spot per conference means more teams than ever are in the hunt.

AFC Playoff Picture

Current playoff matchups

No. 1 Buffalo Bills (10-3)
No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) vs. No. 7 New England Patriots (7-6)
No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (9-4) vs. No. 6 Miami Dolphins (8-5)
No. 4 Tennessee Titans (7-6) vs. No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

Miami has dropped from the two-seed to the six-seed in quick succession. And with upcoming games against the Bills and Patriots, the Dolphins could quickly be bumped out of the top seven. That's how tight the race is right now. The race for the final wild-card spot continues to be fluid, with the Chargers temporarily holding it before New England's win on Monday night.

In the hunt

No. 8 Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
No. 9 New York Jets (7-6)

The Chargers have a leg up here with the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL. A struggling Tennessee team is their only opponent left with a winning record. Meanwhile, New England looks primed to be leapfrogged, as it has the third-hardest remaining schedule, with opponents including Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Miami.

On the outside looking in

No. 10 Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
No. 11 Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
No. 12 Cleveland Browns (5-8)
No. 13 Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8)
No. 14 Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

The Jaguars are only two games out in the AFC South, with one game remaining against first-place Tennessee. The rest of the teams here, none of which won last week, will need some extreme luck and likely must win out. Of this group, Cleveland faces the easiest remaining strength of schedule, with two opponents with losing records.

Eliminated

No. 15 Denver Broncos (3-10)
No. 16 Houston Texans (1-11-1)

Denver became the third team eliminated from postseason contention with its loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. The good news for them is that the offense showed some life with a season-high 28 points. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett may need more of that at this point to save his job.

NFC Playoff Picture

Current playoff matchups

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)
No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (10-3) vs. No. 7 New York Giants (7-5-1)
No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (9-4) vs. No. 6 Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) vs. No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

The Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff berth but still have to fend off the Cowboys, whom they will visit in Week 16, to hold onto the NFC East, let alone the No. 1 seed. The 49ers are also giving the Vikings a run for their money for the No. 2 seed. One of the NFC wild cards may come down to who wins the Giants-Commanders game on Sunday.

In the hunt

No. 8 Seattle Seahawks (7-6)
No. 9 Detroit Lions (6-7)
No. 11 Carolina Panthers (5-8)
No. 12 Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

There's a real possibility that the NFC South ends in a four-way tie for first place. It's not likely, but entirely possible. More likely is that there's a tie starting this week since the Bucs are playing the Bengals. Additionally, we're moving the Lions up a group after a big win over the Vikings. They have the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in the league and the fifth-best point differential in the NFC.

On the outside looking in

No. 10 Green Bay Packers (5-8)
No. 12 Arizona Cardinals (4-9)
No. 14 New Orleans Saints (4-9)
No. 15 Los Angeles Rams (4-9)

Perhaps the team with the best shot in this group is the Saints, who are just two games out of first in the NFC South. Having already been swept by the Buccaneers hurts, though. The Rams and Cardinals have the easiest remaining schedules but may be too far out of it to make a splash in the wild-card hunt.

Eliminated

No. 16 Chicago Bears (3-10)

A late bye won't help the Bears too much, but they'll have a chance to end the season with a signature win, with remaining games against the Eagles, Bills, Lions, and Vikings.

Key Games for Week 15

  • No. 6 Miami Dolphins (8-5) at No. 1 Buffalo Bills (10-3) (Sat.)
  • No. 7 New York Giants (7-5-1) at No. 6 Washington Commanders (7-5-1) ( SNF )
  • No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (10-3) at No. 8 Seattle Seahawks (7-6) ( TNF )
  • No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
  • No. 4 Tennessee Titans (7-6) at No. 8 Los Angeles Chargers (7-6)
  • No. 9 Detroit Lions (6-7) at No. 9 New York Jets (7-6)
  • No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (10-3) vs. No 10 Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8)
  • No. 3 Baltimore Ravens (9-4) vs. No. 12 Cleveland Browns (5-8) (Sat.)
  • No. 7 New England Patriots (7-6) vs. No 11 Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  • No. 14 Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) vs. No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (10-3) (Sat.)

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.  The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
GREEN BAY, WI
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Athlon Sports

NFL Will Reportedly Investigate 'Monday Night Football' Situation

The lack of medical attention given to DeVante Parker after suffering a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday sparked an investigation. The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the set of downs, including those during and after Parker's injury, and his removal from the game, ESPN's Ian ...
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones On Odell Beckham Jr.: He's 'Going To Join Us'

The courtship between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has dragged out for months now, with several twists and turns. As recently as Monday, when the Cowboy signed another veteran free agent in T.Y. Hilton, it looked as if the team was out on Beckham. But now, not ...
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy