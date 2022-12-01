Mother Suspected of Abducting 19-Month-Old Daughter Arrested; Girl Safe

Photo: California Highway Patrol

WEST HILLS (CNS) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly abducting her 19-month-old daughter in West Hills, and the girl was returned to the custody of her father, police said Thursday.

Diana Robles, 31, allegedly abducted Kyra Mangayayam about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 20200 block of Keswick Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Kyra was taken by her mother ... who does not have custody rights," the LAPD reported.

Police sought the public's help to find the pair, and on Wednesday, Robles turned herself in to authorities with the girl, who was returned to the custody of her father, the LAPD reported. The girl was unharmed, police said.

Robles was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, and bail was set at $100,000, the LAPD reported.