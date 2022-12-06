11 Surprising Retailers With Christmas Tree Deals

Some people put their Christmas tree up right after Halloween, but that’s not your style. However, now December has arrived and not only is your tree not up — you don’t even have one.

Maybe you’ve already made a firm decision on whether you’ll buy a real or artificial tree, or perhaps you’re still on the fence. Either way, you’re finally ready to get shopping .

Unfortunately, you can expect both live and artificial Christmas trees to cost a little more than last year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association. The latter tend to be more expensive upfront, but are used for an average of 10 years — and most are guaranteed for 20 years — making them the cheaper option overall.

Of course, if it doesn’t feel like the holidays in your home without the smell of a live Christmas tree, saving money on an artificial version probably won’t sway you. Thankfully, retailers are offering plenty of deals on both types.

Here’s a look at savings you can score right now on both real and artificial Christmas trees at popular retailers you might not immediately think to visit . Most of these sales are only offered for a limited time, so purchase your tree as soon as possible.

Real Christmas Trees

Amazon

If you’re looking for a tiny tree, opt for the 18-20-inch Costa Farms Live Christmas Tree . Priced at $19.66, it arrives decorated in Christmas gift wrap, complete with ornaments and a tree topper.

Alternately, you could choose a 7-foot Balsam Fir from the Generic Store , priced at $205.95. Your tree will be freshly cut and harvested in Quebec and shipped from Boston.

Home Depot

For just $32.98, you can get a 4.5-6-foot Freshly Cut Live Balsam Fir Christmas Tree . If you’re looking for something a bit larger, opt for the 7-8-foot Freshly Cut Live Abies Fraser Fir Christmas Tree, priced at $79.98.

Lowe’s

You can get a 3-5-foot Douglas Fir Real Christmas Tree for $99.98. Alternately, a 5-6-foot Nordmann Fir Real Christmas Tree is available for $119.

Macy’s

If you’re looking for a smaller tree, consider the National Plant Network Fresh Cut Table Top Fraser Fir. Priced at $54.99, this compact option ranges in size from 32 inches to 42 inches.

Williams-Sonoma

Get a Live Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas Tree ranging in height from 3-to-4-feet to 8-to-feet. Prices vary from $79.95 for the smallest trees to $199.95 for the largest trees.

Artificial Christmas Trees

Ace Hardware

The Celebrations 7-foot Slim LED 400 Lights Pine Christmas Tree can be yours for $149.99. Offering a fuller, more colorful look, the Celebrations 6.5-Foot Full LED 200 Lights Mixed Pine Color-Changing Christmas Tree is $169.99.

Bed Bath & Beyond

A National Tree Company 6-Foot Canadian Fir Pre-Lit Christmas Tree With Clear Lights can be yours for just $116.99. If you need something a little taller, the H for Happy 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Faux Spruce Christmas Tree With Clear Lights is $150.

Big Lots

Score a Winter Wonder Lane 7-Foot Lake Tahoe Flocked Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree With Clear Lights for $104.99. You can also opt for a 7.5-Foot Deer Valley Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree for $179.99.

Ikea

Measuring nearly 81 inches tall, the Vinterfint artificial Christmas tree is an indoor/outdoor option available for $79.99. Slightly larger — and a bit more full-bodied — the 82-and-three-quarters-inch option is $129.99.

JCPenney

The North Pole Trading Co. 7-Foot Keystone Fir LED Pre-Lit Christmas Tree is available for $134.73. A more unique option, the gold North Pole Trading Co. 7-Foot Bretton Spruce LED Pre-Lit Christmas tree is priced at $119.76.

Wayfair

If you’re looking for something a little different, The Holiday Aisle offers a 72-Inch Artificial Christmas Tree in a bright blue hue for $54.99. Additionally, the National Tree Company offers a silver 6-Foot Unlit Holiday Tinsel Tree with Metal Stand for $37.99. For a more traditional look, The Holiday Aisle offers an Artificial Pine Christmas Tree for $41.99.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 11 Surprising Retailers With Christmas Tree Deals