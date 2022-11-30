ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?

Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

MEMA released new damage numbers from Tuesday’s tornado outbreak

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers from this week’s tornado outbreak. Preliminary numbers show 20 homes were damaged in Lowndes County, six in Choctaw, and one in Oktibbeha Counties. At this time, MEMA knows of 47 homes across the state...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
SULLIGENT, AL
FireRescue1

Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station

CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
CALEDONIA, MS
wtva.com

Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County. That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday. So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WREG

Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
327
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy