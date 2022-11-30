Read full article on original website
Deadly severe weather outbreak in South leads to nearly 4 dozen tornado reports across 4 states
A deadly severe weather outbreak that began Tuesday and lasted into Wednesday morning led to at least 47 reports of tornadoes from Louisiana and Mississippi to Alabama and Georgia, and cleanup efforts were still ongoing across the region Friday.
Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?
Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
Florida expected to be hotbed for wildfires in early 2023
Outlooks by the National Interagency Fire Center show the Sunshine State could be in store for fire weather during the start of the new year.
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
wcbi.com
MEMA released new damage numbers from Tuesday’s tornado outbreak
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released new damage numbers from this week’s tornado outbreak. Preliminary numbers show 20 homes were damaged in Lowndes County, six in Choctaw, and one in Oktibbeha Counties. At this time, MEMA knows of 47 homes across the state...
Homes severely damaged when likely tornado tears through Choctaw County in Mississippi
Several homes were severely damaged when a likely tornado tore through Choctaw County, Mississippi, on Tuesday afternoon, but emergency officials said there haven't been any reports of injuries.
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South
Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. This bird’s-eye view shows the extent of the destruction.
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Mississippi bridge washed out by heavy rainfall
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News, viewers took a look at a Mississippi bridge that was washed out by water from severe weather this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For more details, watch the clip above.
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
FireRescue1
Photos: Deadly storms destroy Miss. fire station
CALEDONIA, Miss. — Tornadoes caused havoc in Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, and the deadly storms continued Wednesday. A fire station in Caledonia, Miss., was destroyed along with a grocery store and a house, the Associated Press reported. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Cindy Lawrence told WTVA-TV that...
wtva.com
Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County. That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday. So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper...
Slow Motion Video Reveals Massive Destruction Caused by Alabama Tornado
In this video posted to Twitter by WeatherNation, crews survey the terrible damage caused by an Alabama tornado throughout Elmore County. Massive storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning wreaked havoc on the area. The twenty-second clip is taken from a moving car, but the footage is slowed down so...
Southeast Tornado Damage Stretches Into Ohio, Leaving Thousands Without Power
More than 1,400 AES Ohio customers reported power outages following the southeast tornado outbreak as Wednesday’s damage assessments continue. Those outages are in Ohio’s Montgomery County alone. As local WHIO reports, power crews remain at locations of power outages, and will be working long hours until customers have service restored.
Mississippi runner will finish 50 marathons in 50 states quest with Gulf Coast event Dec. 11
For one Mississippi man, the quest to run a marathon in all 50 states in the country will reach the finish line in his home state on Dec. 11. Natchez resident and financial planner Forrest A. Johnson plans to cross the finish line for his 10-year goal at the Mississippi Coast Marathon in Biloxi.
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South
A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.
Thousands without power after storm moves through Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Several counties in the Mid-South, including several in Tennessee and northern Mississippi, were under a severe thunderstorm warning for hours Tuesday evening. There were concerns about tornadoes, hail, and heavy winds. Minimal damage was done in the area and throughout most of the Mid-South, but there are more than 6,000 homes without power […]
Report calls for federal investment into Mississippi’s head start programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report, released by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), states that federal investment is needed for head start programs in Mississippi for equal opportunity. According to the report, there was a significant drop in enrollment of children in poverty in Head Start and Early Head Start due […]
