ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Spotify Wrapped: Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among most streamed artists of the year

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBpvA_0jSSO6c700

Spotify Wrapped 2022 has landed, and with it the steaming service’s list of the top artists, albums, songs and podcasts for the year.

In the UK, Taylor Swift has been crowned the most streamed artist of the year, following the release of her latest album Midnights . The artist has now had over 800 million streams in the UK.

The Top 10 artists in the UK also include the likes of Ed Sheeran , Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Harry Styles and The Weeknd.

Harry Styles’s single “As It Was” was the most streamed track this year, with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” coming in second and Dave’s “Starlight” in third.

After the track’s resurgence thanks to Stranger Things , Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” made it to number four, with Sam Fender’s “17 Going Under” at number five.

In terms of albums, it was Harry Styles who came out on top for his album Harry’s House , followed by Ed Sheran with = (Equals) and Lin Manuel-Miranda with the Encanto soundtrack.

Globally, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most streamed artist, with 18 billion streams in the past year.

This is Bad Bunny’s third year running in the top spot. He is the first ever artist to achieve the title three years in a row.

Sheeran and Styles also made it to the top 10 most streamed global artists. See the full list below:

1. Bad Bunny

2. Taylor Swift

3. Drake

4. The Weeknd

5. BTS

6. Ed Sheeran

7. Harry Styles

8. Justin Bieber

9. Kanye West

10. Eminem

The Joe Rogan Experience continues its reign as the most streamed podcast both globally and in the UK.

You can find out everything you need to know about accessing your personal Spotify Unwrapped here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
The Independent

Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park...
The Independent

Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼‍âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
The Independent

Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony

The Princess of Wales showed off her green credentials as her husband’s Earthshot Prize honoured environmental pioneers – by wearing a rented gown.Kate dazzled on the green carpet with her dress of the same hue as five innovative ideas that William hopes will help repair the planet were celebrated and awarded £1 million in prize money to scale up their projects.The event staged this year in the US city of Boston is one of the highlights of the Prince of Wales’s official calendar and has been dubbed the future King’s “World Cup” moment by Hannah Jones, the Earthshot Prize’s chief...
The Independent

‘You have gone too far’: Kanye West suspended from Twitter after posting swastika inside Star of David

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform’s policy against inciting violence by posting a design of a swastika inside the Star of David.Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the suspension on Thursday (1 December), tweeting that he had “tried his best” to persuade the rapper not to share such posts.On Thursday night, West shared the image of the Nazi symbol over the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.He then shared an image of Musk half-naked on a yacht. “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet,” West wrote.“That is fine,” Musk replied...
The Independent

Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have embarked on a tour of the US, their first overseas visit since assuming their new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.William and Kate are in Boston hearing about local climate action efforts ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize awards.The ceremony will be held this evening (2 December) at the MGM Music Hall.Here, The Independent takes a look at Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from the US tour so far.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Prince William and Kate take in city’s shoreline at Harbor Defenses of BostonWilliam and Kate meet young fan dressed as Royal GuardWilliam and Kate kick off Earthshot Prize celebrations in Boston
The Independent

The Independent

956K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy