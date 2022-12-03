ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Northern Westchester Homeless Shelter To Be Run By New Operator, Officials Report

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

Officials shared plans to change the operator of a Northern Westchester homeless shelter.

According to a WARN Notice posted on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Westchester County Department of Social Services has not renewed its contract with Volunteers of America-Greater New York to operate the Grasslands Homeless Shelter in Valhalla.

County officials said the facility, located at 25 Operations Drive, will remain open under a new operator.

Thirty-five employees are set to be impacted by the decision, according to the WARN Notice.

Volunteers for America said in a statement that it was informed on Monday, Nov. 7, that the contract to provide services at Grasslands Homeless Shelter, which ends on Saturday, Dec. 31, would not be renewed.

The organization said staff members working at the shelter were informed promptly.

“Although VOA-GNY has not been provided a rationale for the change, we are working diligently on an orderly transition to ensure continuity of care and services for the program clients," Volunteers for America said. "It is our hope that the incoming provider will rehire affected staff – hard-working professionals who already understand the program and the clients well."

