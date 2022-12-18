ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Where New York Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago

New York ranks in the top half of states with the best public school systems, according to a report from Forbes .

The state ranks 22nd in the nation for its public schools, according to the news outlet.

The schools in the state benefit from the cultural diversity of places like New York City, which is "widely deemed the cultural capital of the world," the Forbes report said.

One advantage that this cultural diversity brings is the number of languages that are spoken in the city, which total as many as 800, according to Forbes.

Click here to read the full report from Forbes.

