Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks lose ground as markets ponder the Fed's next moves
Stocks are losing ground again on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders ponder the Federal Reserve’s next moves in its campaign to cool stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:01 p.m. Eastern, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index in...
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 526 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid by 2% and nearly 2.3%, respectively. Tesla shares shed 6.4% on...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
kitco.com
Cryptos trade sideways as all eyes are focused on inflation data and the Fed
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investor hesitation was even more apparent in the traditional markets as the major indices saw their second straight...
CNBC
Stock futures are flat on Tuesday night
Stock futures were little changed Tuesday night. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 36 points, or 0.1% while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each up 0.1%. In regular trading the Dow fell more than 350 points, or 1.03%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Gold Long-Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
The bullish trend of gold prices experiences a trend reversal as U.S inflation and interest-rate continue to increase. This year has been bearish for gold prices but there is hope that a bullish reversal will happen as the Fed looks to soften on the interest-rate hike. Traders could expect the bullish trend of gold to continue as the inflation rate continues to stay at a high level while interest-rate hikes might slow.
ValueWalk
Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
msn.com
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 28, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bearish pressure on the U.S. dollar index continues as the index currently testing the daily SMA 200. Traders will observe closely the index reactions near the averages. If there are major bullish reactions then it could become a confirmation of a new bullish leg. However, if a close below the averages happens then the bearish trend might continue.
msn.com
Dow down over 400 points in last hour of trade as stocks tumble for second straight day
Major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply Tuesday afternoon, continuing a sharp rout on Wall Street for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off about 430 points, or 1.3%, at 33,516, after touching a session low of 33,418.59, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 index was down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 2.1% lower. At the session lows, both the S&P 500 and Dow were headed for their worst 2-day decline in about two months, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have grown jittery about a roaring labor market that could thwart the Federal Reserve's attempt to start raising its policy rate in smaller increments. Inflation has proven hard to ease after it hit a 40-year high earlier this year, even through the Fed's policy rate already in November climbed to its highest level in 15 years.
Wall Street's top players break down why the bear market isn't over for stocks ahead of 2023.
Top of the morning, readers. Phil Rosen here, ready to jump start your Friday with a breakdown of what some of Wall Street's top players expect for the stock market for 2023. One programming note before we dive in: You won't have to wait until Monday to get 10 Things in your inbox again.
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; Salesforce selloff pressures Dow
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) Dollar General falls on slashing annual profit view. U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in 2-1/2 years in Nov. (New throughout, updates to close of trading session) By Ankika Biswas...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Near Session Highs after Rocky Start
Stock indices ended the day mixed after a volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.12% and 0.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, all three indices finished near their intraday highs. The technology sector (XLK) was the session’s laggard, as it...
msn.com
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Stocks Steady, TSMC, PepsiCo, Microsoft And Fox - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday December 6:. 1. -- Stock Futures Steady As Inflation Focus Resumes. U.S. equity futures nudged lower Tuesday, while the dollar held onto yesterday's rally and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors continue to worry that inflation risks remain imbedded in the domestic economy.
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 5.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,076.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 815209433, 87.66% below its average volume of 6610606531.23. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
FXDailyReport.com
925
Followers
8K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0