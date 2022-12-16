Read full article on original website
Related
This Valentine's Day, you can visit a Taylor Swift-themed 'breakup bar' in Chicago
Chicago's got bad blood.
Shane Co. will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 first dates
Tired of going on awkward first dates? Maybe some cash will incentivize you.
The best meals follow 3 rules
We all know how to eat a meal, right? Maybe not. A dietitian shares how to eat meals in ways that leaving you feeling your best.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0