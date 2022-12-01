ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Groesbeck PD Blotter

By November 21, 2022
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 2 days ago

5: 42 a. m. Officer Cardenas to 400 block North Waco for reported suspicious activity. Complainant reported multiple people on the complainant’s front porch. Call was unfounded.

11: 45 a. m. Chief Henson to 600 block East Yeagua for reported structure fire. Call was unfounded.

5: 40 p. m. Sgt. Bell to 400 block South Dr. J. B. Riggs for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Resolved on scene.

November 22, 2022

8: 15 a. m. Chief Henson to 200 block East Jacinto for reported burglary of building. Complainant reported items missing from rented storage unit. Complainant was last at the unit approximately two months prior to police notification. Investigation initiated.

11: 25 a. m. Officer Kiser to police department for reported potential disturbance. Complainant reported possible disturbance to occur with spouse.

2: 13 p. m. Detective Cox to city park for reported loose livestock. Unable to locate reported livestock.

2: 48 p. m. Detective Blanco to 500 block North Grayson for reported disturbance. Complainant reported spouse following vehicle. Unable to locate reported person.

3: 52 p. m. Detective Cox to 700 block McClintic for reported 911 open line. Determined to be faulty equipment. No emergency.

4: 44 p. m. Detective Cox to FM 937 for reported reckless drive travelling north toward city. Unable to locate reported vehicle.

November 23, 2022

6: 18 p. m. Officer Martin to call complainant for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported known suspect throwing rocks at vehicle. No damage to property.

November 24, 2022

1: 15 a. m. Cpl. Hobbs to 600 block North Grayson for reported disturbance. Call was unfounded.

12: 29 p. m. Sgt. Bell to call complainant for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported damage to vehicle caused by known suspect. Complainant requested to meet at a later time.

5: 11 p. m. Sgt. Bell to call complainant for reported civil issue. Determined to have occurred in another city. Referred to appropriate investigating agency.

7: 40 p. m. Officer Pantalici to 700 block West Sabine for reported runaway. Complainant reported juvenile family member left without permission. Investigation initiated.

11: 07 p. m. Officer Martin to 400 block South Houston for reported disturbance. Complainant did not want to prosecute.

November 25, 2022

1: 30 a. m. Officer Pantalici to 400 block East Yeagua for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Resolved on scene.

2: 34 p. m. Sgt. Bell to 600 block East Navasota for reported road blockage. Complainant reported vehicle parked in lane of travel. Owner located and removed vehicle.

2: 55 p. m. Sgt. Bell to 200 block East Jacinto for reported burglary of building. Complainant reported items missing from rented storage unit. Investigation initiated.

6: 30 p. m. Officer Martin to 400 block Elwood Enge for reported crash. Complainant reported traffic control device being struck by unknown suspect. Investigation initiated.

6: 35 p. m. Officer Pantalici to 500 block East Yeagua for reported narcotic activity. Complainant reported finding small amount of methamphetamine. Narcotics recovered and secured.

9: 55 p. m. Officer Martin to 900 block North Tyus for medical assist.

November 26, 2022

11: 14 a. m. Officer Cardenas to 200 block East Jacinto for reported burglary of building. Complainant reported items missing from rented storage unit. Investigation initiated.

November 27, 2022

11: 51 a. m. Officer Cardenas to 500 block East Yeagua for reported theft. Complainant reported vehicle stolen from parking lot. Investigation initiated. Vehicle later recovered in another city.

7: 35 p. m. Cpl. Hobbs to 600 block Parkside for reported theft. Call was unfounded.

8: 55 p. m. Cpl. Hobbs to 100 block Frost Creek for reported disturbance. One party left prior to officer arrival.

This weekly Groesbeck Police blotter is a summary of the calls for service Groesbeck PD has received throughout the week. The blotter does not include all self-initiated activities or traffic stops conducted by the officers.

— Contributed by Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Two apprehended in Fairfield smash-and-grab burglary

FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people suspected of burglary have been apprehended by Navarro County detectives and Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information Wednesday on a burglary investigation which led detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. Navarro County detectives, along with Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies, found and apprehended two people suspected to be involved in a smash-and-grab style burglary at the Interstate 45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of I-45 West in Navarro County.
FAIRFIELD, TX
fox44news.com

Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Police are looking for two men in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department, in conjunction with the Falls County Sheriff’s Department and the Robinson Police Department, is looking for two young men in connection with thefts of vehicles and firearms. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley says 19-year-old Patrick Lucas is a suspect...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Five arrested in Baylor-area theft and burglary ring; police seek others

Area authorities are seeking another suspect after arresting five in an organized criminal activity case that they say involved car burglaries and firearm thefts in the Baylor University area. The Waco Police Department is joining with the Falls County Sheriff's Department and the Robinson Police Department in searching for Patrick...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan police identify Cavitt Ave shooting victim

Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – Bryan police report the city’s latest shooting victim has been identified as 19-year-old David Lopez of Bryan. Wednesday morning about 10:20 a.m. Bryan police officers were called to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on the report of a body found in a home.
BRYAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

Waco Woman Charged With Deadly Arson

Rosalind Rena Hill, 65, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree felony arson in an April 2015 incident. She threw gasoline on Vivian K. Walker and lit her on fire. A court sentenced Hill to 15 years in prison after serving more than seven years. Walker, then 45, was burned over 40 percent of her body and died from complications from those burns in October 2016.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of Wednesday’s homicide as they continue to investigate. David Lopez, a 19-year-old Bryan resident, was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. Bryan police responded to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver who crashed after eluding DPS on I-35 charged

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Ruben Williams, 40, the driver of a Dodge Challenger who attempted to elude state troopers who initiated a traffic stop on I-35, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, and tampering with evidence, KWTX has confirmed.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022

Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Suspect in April killing near Baylor transferred to McLennan County custody

One of the two men police have charged with murder in an April 3 shooting death near Baylor University was transferred Tuesday to McLennan County Jail from Harris County. Calvin Demon Nichols Jr., 25, of Houston, was in Harris County Jail on unrelated charges when Waco police served a murder warrant against him in June. A judge set Nichols’ bail at $500,000.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

42
Followers
51
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy