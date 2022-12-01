Groesbeck PD Blotter

5: 42 a. m. Officer Cardenas to 400 block North Waco for reported suspicious activity. Complainant reported multiple people on the complainant’s front porch. Call was unfounded.

11: 45 a. m. Chief Henson to 600 block East Yeagua for reported structure fire. Call was unfounded.

5: 40 p. m. Sgt. Bell to 400 block South Dr. J. B. Riggs for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Resolved on scene.

November 22, 2022

8: 15 a. m. Chief Henson to 200 block East Jacinto for reported burglary of building. Complainant reported items missing from rented storage unit. Complainant was last at the unit approximately two months prior to police notification. Investigation initiated.

11: 25 a. m. Officer Kiser to police department for reported potential disturbance. Complainant reported possible disturbance to occur with spouse.

2: 13 p. m. Detective Cox to city park for reported loose livestock. Unable to locate reported livestock.

2: 48 p. m. Detective Blanco to 500 block North Grayson for reported disturbance. Complainant reported spouse following vehicle. Unable to locate reported person.

3: 52 p. m. Detective Cox to 700 block McClintic for reported 911 open line. Determined to be faulty equipment. No emergency.

4: 44 p. m. Detective Cox to FM 937 for reported reckless drive travelling north toward city. Unable to locate reported vehicle.

November 23, 2022

6: 18 p. m. Officer Martin to call complainant for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported known suspect throwing rocks at vehicle. No damage to property.

November 24, 2022

1: 15 a. m. Cpl. Hobbs to 600 block North Grayson for reported disturbance. Call was unfounded.

12: 29 p. m. Sgt. Bell to call complainant for reported criminal mischief. Complainant reported damage to vehicle caused by known suspect. Complainant requested to meet at a later time.

5: 11 p. m. Sgt. Bell to call complainant for reported civil issue. Determined to have occurred in another city. Referred to appropriate investigating agency.

7: 40 p. m. Officer Pantalici to 700 block West Sabine for reported runaway. Complainant reported juvenile family member left without permission. Investigation initiated.

11: 07 p. m. Officer Martin to 400 block South Houston for reported disturbance. Complainant did not want to prosecute.

November 25, 2022

1: 30 a. m. Officer Pantalici to 400 block East Yeagua for reported disturbance. Determined to be verbal only. Resolved on scene.

2: 34 p. m. Sgt. Bell to 600 block East Navasota for reported road blockage. Complainant reported vehicle parked in lane of travel. Owner located and removed vehicle.

2: 55 p. m. Sgt. Bell to 200 block East Jacinto for reported burglary of building. Complainant reported items missing from rented storage unit. Investigation initiated.

6: 30 p. m. Officer Martin to 400 block Elwood Enge for reported crash. Complainant reported traffic control device being struck by unknown suspect. Investigation initiated.

6: 35 p. m. Officer Pantalici to 500 block East Yeagua for reported narcotic activity. Complainant reported finding small amount of methamphetamine. Narcotics recovered and secured.

9: 55 p. m. Officer Martin to 900 block North Tyus for medical assist.

November 26, 2022

11: 14 a. m. Officer Cardenas to 200 block East Jacinto for reported burglary of building. Complainant reported items missing from rented storage unit. Investigation initiated.

November 27, 2022

11: 51 a. m. Officer Cardenas to 500 block East Yeagua for reported theft. Complainant reported vehicle stolen from parking lot. Investigation initiated. Vehicle later recovered in another city.

7: 35 p. m. Cpl. Hobbs to 600 block Parkside for reported theft. Call was unfounded.

8: 55 p. m. Cpl. Hobbs to 100 block Frost Creek for reported disturbance. One party left prior to officer arrival.

This weekly Groesbeck Police blotter is a summary of the calls for service Groesbeck PD has received throughout the week. The blotter does not include all self-initiated activities or traffic stops conducted by the officers.

— Contributed by Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson