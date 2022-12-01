Limestone Co. Republican Women Chili Supper benefits law enforcement

LCRW, hosted the 2nd Annual Chili Supper on Saturday, November 19th, at the Mary Helen Nance Community Center, in Thornton, Texas. The Chili Supper and Auction is Benefiting the Limestone County Law Enforcement.

The Chili was cooked by Sheriff Murray Agnew, Dennis Wilson, and Limestone county law enforcement, under the watchful eyes of Sheriff Gerald Yezak, of Robertson County.

Tom Maynard, Texas School Board of Education, District 10, was in attendance and gave a generous contribution.

Pete Sessions, our Congressman, in Washington, also spoke and gave us an update.

Senator Schwertner, of District 5, was unable to attend, but he sent a nice donation to our benefit.

The members of the LCRW setup and served the delicious chili with all the fixings. Dennis Wilson was the Auctioneer with humor for the night. He had everyone in the room in tears with laughter.

The speaker was Cassie Daniel-Howell, of Austin, Texas.

LCRW looks forward to making a generous contribution to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department in the near future.

During the business meeting officers were elected for the years 20232024 and will be installed December 13th, at the Mary Helen Nance Community Center, in Thornton, Christmas Party/Meeting, by The Texas Federation of Republican Women’s President, Kit Whitehill.

For more information about our organization or meetings, you may contact, Kay Alston, at 210-6277268.