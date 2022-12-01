Limestone County Commissioners Court raising pay approves show barn footing and tables road closure

The Limestone County Commissioners Court met Nov. 22 to discuss raising the pay of a part-time Elections Administration employee, improving show barn footing and tabled a decision on a road closure.

The county burn ban is currently off, Judge Richard Duncan said. Commissioners took no action, leaving the ban off until further notice.

The commissioners approved the canvass of precinct returns of the 2022 General Election.

“We’re just making sure that this is what Limestone County recorded,” Duncan said.

The commissioners approved a salary adjustment for part-time election employee Kristen Torinese. Torinese assists Jennifer Southard, Limestone County Election Administrator.

Southard asked that the commissioners raise Torineses’ pay from $10 per hour to $12.

“We’ve always given Jennifer a part-time [employee] to help work down there,” Duncan said. “She has it in her budget. So it’s not a question. We have the money.”

Tiffany Burleson, Limestone County Fairgrounds Show Barn Director, said Wes Allison and David Smith, with the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, who have extensive knowledge of arena footing, visited the fairgrounds and discussed it with her.

The arena at the show barn is “hard clay,” and the warm-up area is sand that has been diminished to dust. “It makes for a very dusty barn,” Burleson said.

The suggestion is to cut out about three inches, laser level it, put that back into the arena, then use topsoil about three inches across the arena, she said. In the warm-up area it was suggested to remove the sand and put topsoil in there, she said.

“That should mitigate all the dust and it should make the water in the arena mix a lot better and stop just sitting in that clay,” she said.

Burleson provided the commissioners with quotes and made a recommendation to use Allan and Shivers Excavation Inc. That company has the best topsoil and was also a cheaper option, Burleson said.

Burleson provided two quotes for laser leveling.

“It has to be laser leveled so that it’s even across because right now it’s like a soup bowl in there, the edges are higher than the middle,” she said.

The roping boxes in there are dated and they were set too far when they were placed, she said. “We have to kind of finagle stuff and add things in there,” she said. “I suggest there are adjustment boxes. That’s the thing that most people have in county barns.”

The total for all that is $15,254.60, she said.

“I will have to shut down for about two weeks to get all this done in December,” she said.

The next item concerned closing LCR 383. This item was tabled again.

Resident Garrett Gumm, John Ward, John Dawley and the court discussed if the road should be closed or not at the Nov. 8 meeting and the item was tabled until Duncan could gather additional information.

Gumm and Ward own a majority of the property along the road. There isn’t accessibility to anything further down the road because maintenance stops at a gate located on his property.

“At this time, it is nearly impossible to get from where the county road ends to gain access to Dawley’s property,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Stephen Friday.

The commissioners want to give the property owners time to agree on an easement that would allow access to the Dawley property.

If all parties don’t agree, commissioners stated they will likely close the road. But, if all parties agree to grant an easement the road would remain open.

The commissioners decided to table a replat of Murphy’s Dairy Subdivision. They want a representative from White Rock Water Special Utility District and the septic company to be present to discuss the project at the next meeting.

They approved a service agreement for the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service.

“The purpose of the Statewide Victim Notification System is to implement an automated method of providing victims of crime with access to information and notification about changes in offender status and court events 24 hours a day,” as stated on the Attorney General’s website.

Limestone County commissioners meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. the Limestone County courthouse.