Save the bell tower

Guests came from near and far to hear speakers, poetry and special music during the Westminster Ex-Students and Friends Bell Tower dedication ceremony Saturday, Nov. 19, at the 1903 Louisana Hall women’s dorm in Tehuacana.

Bill Ferris led the program, welcomed guests and told the history of the bell tower and Westminster College. Linda Ferris read a poem from “ The Wigwam” yearbook from 1928 and the group sang “ Westminster, My Westminster.”

After the campus was closed in the 1970s it went through various private ownerships up to the current owner, the Trinity Institute, Bill Ferris said. During those years, the bell tower was in deterioration and fell to the elements, he said.

“ We still have parts of it ( the tower), but the original is gone,” he said. “ Decades ago, retiring students of Westminster College realized their common love of the institution and prepared a fund and resources to replicate the tower and eventually restore it to its original position.”

The Westminster Ex-Students and Friends organization was established to replicate the bell tower, he said. The board includes Maragaret Day, Bill Ferris, Kip Stuver and Mike Wolfe.

Ferris invited Tehuacana Mayor Bill Kuehn to say a few words.

“ As a mayor of Tehuacana, I’m gonna try to do a good job and help improve this little town. We’re working on a lot of things to help this town,” Kuehn said.

Kuehn invited anyone with ideas for improvement to attend the City Council meetings.

“ We want to hear everybody’s good ideas,” he said.

Dr. Jim Parker, director of Trinity Institute, maintains the building and spoke to the group about the structural integrity of the college.

“ The structural engineer said the stone part of the building, the whole building, is solid as can be and that was good news,” he said. “Wherever there was wood up there, that’s gone.”

The project would require millions of dollars to restore, he said. Parker has met with grant- writers to help secure funds to renovate the building. “ We’re hopeful and we keep moving,” he said. “ It’s always a delight to have people here, people who have a history with the place, and people who just found out about it last week,” Parker said.

Louisiana Hall is available for retreats, conferences, family reunions and much more, he said.

Several speakers shared memories of their parents’ time at Westminster. Speakers included board member Day, Jace Floyd III, Mark Chilcoat, Tom Meredith and Randa McCartney.

“ In the mid part of the last century and a little before, there were two reasons to come to Tehuacana. One was cotton, and the other was Trinity University,” Floyd said.

Floyd said his father was involved in both of those aspects. His father was part of the original group that worked to raise funds to reconstruct the bell tower.

“ The members past and present worked to get that bell tower here and those that are present, they have done a tremendous job,” Floyd said. “ They have completed the mission that was set before them.”