ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freestone County, TX

Blessing Boxes appear across Limestone, Freestone counties

By Katecey Harrell Bi- Stone Blessing Boxes Are Appearing All Over Limestone And Freestone County. There Are 11 Boxes Where People Can Take What They Need Or Leave What They Can, Said Gael Mckeever, Bi- Stone Blessing
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ptXH_0jSOjfus00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305SNu_0jSOjfus00

Bi- Stone Blessing Boxes are appearing all over Limestone and Freestone County.

There are 11 boxes where people can take what they need or leave what they can, said Gael McKeever, Bi- Stone Blessing Box Facebook page manager.

“ It’s anonymous, and that’s our favorite part. Take what you need. Bring what you can. Above all, be blessed,” McKeever said. “ Today, you may leave more than you take, but no one knows what tomorrow brings. Loving and giving without judgment – that’s how we change the world.”

She said that community members fill Blessing Boxes with shelf- stable food and personal care items that are free and available to anyone in need.

“ It was never intended to be just for a particular church or an organization to fill because it’s a community need and a community responsibility,” she said.

She said seniors on fixed incomes, young families, unemployed people, underemployed people, grandparents with custody of their grandchildren, homeless people, and many other groups benefit from Blessing Boxes.

“ People of, maybe, modest means or whatever, are used to being able to go to the store, get what we need when we want. Not everybody has that luxury,” she said.

A few suggested items are peanut butter, canned soup, chili or stew, breakfast bars, bottled water and boxed pasta meals. Personal care items that are needed include soap and shampoo, toilet paper, deodorant, socks, feminine hygiene products, small blankets and more.

Box locations in Mexia are St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, St. John’s A. M. E. Church, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church and Under The Blood Ministries.

In Tehuacana, people can find boxes at First Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church, Thornton at the Central Baptist Church, Coolidge at the City Park and Wortham at the First Methodist Church and the Bulldog Blessing Box located at 109 S. 3rd St.

“ The community is very favorable. They support it. They want to contribute, but sometimes they forget and have to be reminded it’s still here,” she said.

McKeever said people are free to take however much of whatever they need.

“ Once we put the items in the blessing box, we have no ownership over them. They’re a gift,” she said. “ The fact that people take items out of it is truly a blessing.”

Comments / 1

Related
KCEN

Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events

Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5. Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online. How to Watch. Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com,...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Miss Holecek’s class at West Elementary wins KWTX’s First Freeze content

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Miss Michelle Holecek’s class at West Elementary is celebrating a great guess and a chilly win as the winners of KWTX’s First Freeze Contest. Teachers and their classes throughout Central Texas guessed the day and the time they thought our region would drop to 35 degrees or lower for the first freeze of the season.
KBTX.com

Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
MADISONVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $345,000

You'll love this bright and beautiful patio home in the Magnolia Villas gated community. The custom finishes, designer decorating, and functional layout make this charming home absolutely perfect! The heart of the home is the spacious open living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a large island that is surrounded with counter seating and has ample serving and work space. The master suite is isolated and has a gorgeous bathroom with a spa-like feel....there are dual vanities, a separate shower, a jetted tub, and a wonderful closet. Two other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom, and one of those bedrooms walks out into an enclosed screened in porch that's just under 400 square feet. It's a great spot to enjoy a cup of coffee, and it can also serve as an awesome additional living area. The backyard is a good size and wraps around to a side porch that can be accessed from the living room. The high quality, wood look vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the whole house is functional and so pretty. Magnolia Villas is located in the heart of Waco with close proximity to shopping, dining, and medical facilities -- the homes in the neighborhood are all unique, but they share the cozy cottage exterior style that makes them blend together so well. The HOA covers individual lawn maintenance and maintenance of the common areas.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco businessman & philanthropist passes away

Waco (FOX 44) — Friends and family are mourning the death of well-known Waco businessman and philanthropist James Ray Hawkins. He died on November 22nd at Baylor Scott & White Hospital at the age of 86. Hawkins served as a U.S. Air Force Weather Officer from 1958 to 1963...
WACO, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

News From the Mayor – 12/01/22

The next Economic Development Partnership Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street. Any citizen interested in the economic development initiatives is invited to participate. AGENDA. Reports. Good News – Mayor Don Denbow...
CORSICANA, TX
fox44news.com

Two apprehended in Fairfield smash-and-grab burglary

FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people suspected of burglary have been apprehended by Navarro County detectives and Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information Wednesday on a burglary investigation which led detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. Navarro County detectives, along with Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies, found and apprehended two people suspected to be involved in a smash-and-grab style burglary at the Interstate 45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of I-45 West in Navarro County.
FAIRFIELD, TX
CBS19

Local singer dies in Anderson County crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A local singer died in a car crash Tuesday night in Anderson County. Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175. The preliminary investigation indicates Betancourt was a passenger in the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Limestone County Commissioners Court raising pay approves show barn footing and tables road closure

The Limestone County Commissioners Court met Nov. 22 to discuss raising the pay of a part-time Elections Administration employee, improving show barn footing and tabled a decision on a road closure. The county burn ban is currently off, Judge Richard Duncan said. Commissioners took no action, leaving the ban off until further notice. The commissioners approved the canvass of precinct returns of the 2022 General Election. “We’re just making sure that this is what Limestone County recorded,” Duncan said. The commissioners approved a salary adjustment for part-time election employee Kristen Torinese. Torinese assists Jennifer Southard, Limestone County Election Administrator. Southard asked that the commissioners raise...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, indicted on indecency with girl, 13

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an indecency with a child charge. A McLennan County grand jury indicted David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony. Waco police arrested him Oct. 10, and he remains in McLennan County Jail with bond set at $250,000. Bowman had a...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Highway 6 changes in TxDOT Mall-to-Mall Project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. Crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout this project. Starting this Monday, traffic patterns...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life

WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
WACO, TX
US105

Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022

Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

NeighborWorks Waco renovating offices as Magnolia works on new HQ nearby

Just call them the odd couple. One costs $21 million and involves converting the old Tribune-Herald home at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue to Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia headquarters. The other, just a few steps away, has NeighborWorks Waco spending $400,000 to renovate a building it bought 20 years ago to serve as its nerve center.
WACO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

42
Followers
51
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy