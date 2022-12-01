Blessing Boxes appear across Limestone, Freestone counties

Bi- Stone Blessing Boxes are appearing all over Limestone and Freestone County.

There are 11 boxes where people can take what they need or leave what they can, said Gael McKeever, Bi- Stone Blessing Box Facebook page manager.

“ It’s anonymous, and that’s our favorite part. Take what you need. Bring what you can. Above all, be blessed,” McKeever said. “ Today, you may leave more than you take, but no one knows what tomorrow brings. Loving and giving without judgment – that’s how we change the world.”

She said that community members fill Blessing Boxes with shelf- stable food and personal care items that are free and available to anyone in need.

“ It was never intended to be just for a particular church or an organization to fill because it’s a community need and a community responsibility,” she said.

She said seniors on fixed incomes, young families, unemployed people, underemployed people, grandparents with custody of their grandchildren, homeless people, and many other groups benefit from Blessing Boxes.

“ People of, maybe, modest means or whatever, are used to being able to go to the store, get what we need when we want. Not everybody has that luxury,” she said.

A few suggested items are peanut butter, canned soup, chili or stew, breakfast bars, bottled water and boxed pasta meals. Personal care items that are needed include soap and shampoo, toilet paper, deodorant, socks, feminine hygiene products, small blankets and more.

Box locations in Mexia are St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, St. John’s A. M. E. Church, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church and Under The Blood Ministries.

In Tehuacana, people can find boxes at First Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church, Thornton at the Central Baptist Church, Coolidge at the City Park and Wortham at the First Methodist Church and the Bulldog Blessing Box located at 109 S. 3rd St.

“ The community is very favorable. They support it. They want to contribute, but sometimes they forget and have to be reminded it’s still here,” she said.

McKeever said people are free to take however much of whatever they need.

“ Once we put the items in the blessing box, we have no ownership over them. They’re a gift,” she said. “ The fact that people take items out of it is truly a blessing.”