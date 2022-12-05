ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits

By Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Veterans Affairs is hosting an event to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

A PACT Act Benefits Open House will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the auditorium at Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg. The event will be geared specifically toward key components of the new law. It will also include the opportunity for veterans already enrolled in VA health care to get their initial toxic exposure screening.

Those interested in attending the Dec. 10 event are asked to indicate the services they may require.

The VA has published a dedicated web page regarding the PACT Act for veterans unable to attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

