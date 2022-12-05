How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Veterans Affairs is hosting an event to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

A PACT Act Benefits Open House will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the auditorium at Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg. The event will be geared specifically toward key components of the new law. It will also include the opportunity for veterans already enrolled in VA health care to get their initial toxic exposure screening.

Those interested in attending the Dec. 10 event are asked to indicate the services they may require.

The VA has published a dedicated web page regarding the PACT Act for veterans unable to attend.

