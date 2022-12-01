ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Foster Farms piques worldwide interest with regenerative grazing practices

By Katecey Harrell Groesbeck Residents James Foster Jr. And His Right Hand Gal 6-year-old Daughter Charli Are Using Regenerative Grazing Practices And Focusing On Soil And Animal Health To Raise And Develop Some Of The Best
 2 days ago
Groesbeck residents James Foster Jr. and his right hand gal 6-year-old daughter Charli are using regenerative grazing practices and focusing on soil and animal health to raise and develop some of the best grass-genetic cattle in the U.S.

“We don’t work with cattle. I say we’re grass farmers,” Foster said. “All I do is turn grass into the best cuts of meat possible.”

The Fosters are piquing interest worldwide and challenging people’s notions about traditional farming and ranching methods one speaking engagement at a time.

A documentary about the regenerative grazing practices happening at Foster Farms, located a few miles east of Groesbeck, is in post- production and set to release within the year, Foster said.

Traditional farming models involve spraying pastures with chemicals, feeding hay and grain, and providing cattle cubes to livestock, according to Foster.

“ Everyone’s about spraying their pastures, and it’ll grow hay that way,” he said. “ But whenever you sell your hay, you’re selling nutrients off your land.”

“I teach people, let’s work with your soil, improve your soil quality,” he said. “That’ll grow you great grass and you even better cows.”

He said it took five years to heal the biome at his farm before dung beetles and earthworms returned to the soil.

“Years of plowing, cattle and crop growing has compacted the dirt. All the nutrients are down there, but the plants can’t get to them,” he said. “We plant cover crops. I broadcast them in front of the cows, and they come behind me and trample them into the ground. Then I unroll hay on top to give it coverage and hold moisture.”

There are currently 27 different forages growing in the pasture, he said.

So far, he said the regenerative practices he implemented affected the soil about six to eight feet down. He said root systems and dung beetles aerate and push nutrientrich soil and seeds deeper. He incorporates alfalfa because the taproot goes 12 feet down.

“In the middle of summer when most stuff is dry and crispy around here, and our grass is waist high, green and lush, There’s moisture built into the system.”

Foster teaches people how to improve their soil quality to grow grass to raise even better cows.

He said his cows graze non-GMO (genetically modified organism) grass seed with no chemicals and nothing added other than salt and rock powder.

“There’s no physical manipulation. The cows are limitless, like pasture range on their own. They’re not confined indoors at any point in time. No hormones, no needles.”

“My daughter mixes up mineral water every other day, which is just salt,” he said. He treats the well water naturally with hydrogen peroxide, “That’s technically organic. It breaks down the acids in our well and allows us to get good-quality water.”

Typical dewormer or anti-parasitic medication goes in their mouth, comes out the backside and kills any chance of dung beetles, he said.

“[Dung beetles] dig holes in the ground, so they’re taking the poop in the ground. And that’s your fertilizer,” he said. “I think a cow has 12,000 pounds of crap every year.”

To survive, Foster doesn’t provide his cows with additives like antibiotics or hormones.

“I push our cows harder than anyone in the beef industry,” he said. “It’s just about making the cows earn their keep. It’s not like a refuge or something. These cows must work and prove to us that they are productive enough to be in an efficient grass program.”

The Fosters run a herd of registered South Poll cattle and work to improve the genetics of their operation while working with producers across the nation to upgrade their herd genetics.

His cows are a docile breed, he said.

It’s all part of trying to produce the best cut of meat possible.

“I’m trying to be as stress-free as possible,” Foster said.

Trauma makes tough meat, he said. He said some of his cows have ear tags, but the calves don’t.

Charli drives the UTV while Foster walks his cows through chutes naturally to keep the animals calm, he said.

On a feedlot, the average lifespan of a cow is less than three years, he said.

He said that by focusing on genetics, cows at Foster Farms could rear a calf yearly for 20 to 25 years.

“We’ve busted our ass to get genetics to the point where they don’t skip,” he said. “It’s a true oddity if they do skip.”

He said that harsh chemical and unsustainable practices have been an aspect of farming and ranching since the Industrial Revolution.

“People are just so used to this is how you do it,” he said. “But it’s about getting out there and the power of observation… watching, seeing what your animals react to and what they don’t.”

The traditional methods aren’t wrong, Foster said.

“But in college, I realized that with a little more effort and energy that you can put into the land, we can go around many of their shortcuts and come out way better on the top right.”

It’s far more timeconsuming, he said.

People have to get out and move the cows daily, he said. “Traditional farming, you open a gate and let the cows do it. They almost treat it as like a set and forget it. But that’s not how it works because the cows will congregate around water more. And that’s where you’ll get most of your poop concentrations.”

“Every day we’re out here,” he said about his daughter and him.

He said people don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on cattle. “Start with some good genetics. We can build from there and have something to leave your kids and have them something to leave their kids,” he said.

Foster has a doctorate in sustainability from Arizona State University. He took over management of the family farm after retiring early from the corporate world of big oil, and his father, James Sr., was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“Usually, any day you pass by the farm, there are three generations of Fosters out here working,” he said. “My daughter and I got her grandma, Edie, involved as we hope it can help the transition of her husband not being by her side for the first time in 40 years.”

Foster is a single father and homeschools his daughter so she can spend time on the farm and travel to attend conferences.

“Everything I do is for her,” Foster said. “She is absolutely brilliant and has a heart full of love for our animals and Earth.”

Her morning chores include mixing the cows “mineral water,” helping to check pastures and gathering and packaging eggs for the chicken operation called “Charli’s Chickens,” he said.

“She gets to apply her curriculum to everyday activities on the ranch,” he said. “Once she’s ready and if she chooses to, she can and will take this place over, but for now, it serves as a classroom for the greatest lessons in biology, caring for our environment and truly how life works.”

He said that even if she doesn’t want to, she has to hear him talking about building soil quality for people from all walks of life.

“I want to be able to get the most out of every minute because there’s only so many hours in the day,” he said. “Yesterday, she tested out a secondgrade science level and she’s supposed to be in kindergarten.”

With his background in sustainability, Foster works as a consultant helping multi-generational family farms of all sizes move towards practices that can improve profitability while regenerating their land, he said.

Foster Farms does this to move the American beef industry toward a more economically and environmentally sustainable future.

“We had family friends that had been multigenerational farmers, and seeing them lose their land and have nothing to leave their families was one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever seen,” Foster said. “That’s why I like consulting to show people we can make minor changes, and it is okay to make money with cows.”

He said that dung beetles and earthworms weren’t on his property for decades due to spraying pastures and worming livestock. Because Foster Farm operates entirely chemically free, the ecosystem is rebounding.

“It’s no small task, but there’s nothing better than enjoying the beautiful outdoors alongside your loved ones and seeing your hard work pay off by seeing the ecosystem function as it once did long ago when humans lived with the land rather than simply on it.”

