Groesbeck, TX

Groesbeck native fills Housing Authority director position

By Katecey Harrell When Groesbeck Native Beth Westhoff Retired From Education, She Took On The Role Of Executive Director For The Liberty Housing Alliance, Groesbeck Housing Authority To Continue To Help Her Community.
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 2 days ago
When Groesbeck native Beth Westhoff retired from education, she took on the role of Executive Director for the Liberty Housing Alliance, Groesbeck Housing Authority to continue to help her community.

Westhoff began training Oct. 17, before officially taking the position Nov. 1.

“ I’m thrilled I got the job because I want to help these people,” she said. “ I want to help my community. I’m from Groesbeck. I love my town, and I want to make things better.”

Divisions of the Liberty Housing Alliance include Groesbeck Housing Authority, Groesbeck Housing Development and Liberty Homes and Liberty Properties.

The Liberty Housing Properties include single- family home rental properties, known as Liberty Homes, apartments for at least 80 families, which include Liberty Square and Liberty Village and providing housing for the elderly.

The Groesbeck native got her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Texas Tech University in 1990. “ I taught until I retired in December 2020,” she said.

Westhoff was the principal of Enge Washington Elementary School when she retired.

“ When I retired, I did not work from December until August,” she said. “ I was kind of bored.”

She saw the position was open in the newspaper and decided to apply.

“ I thought about it and I’m like, it couldn’t be too bad. You know, it might be fun and different and interesting, but like school too,” she said.

She’s already met a lot of the tenants, she said.

“ I want to be seen… I like to get out and about like in the classrooms. I love walking around and visiting with people,” she said. “ I want to keep our community safe and clean and be fair and consistent.

“ I have enjoyed meeting the people here and hearing their stories and getting to know them because if I know them, I can help them better or help meet their needs and make sure this is a safe place for them to live.”

People can contact Housing Authority by phone at 254- 729- 3204 or email at bwesthoff@ libertyha. org.

