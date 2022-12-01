Read full article on original website
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week. All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk. “It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner...
Verbena Man Killed in Chilton County Crash
Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that killed a Verbena man. State troopers say 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding in a car which collided head-on with a small SUV driven by an 18-year-old. Investigators say the car that Hinton was riding in was also being driven by an 18-year-old.
Man accidentally kills himself with gun stored in truck, police say
An Alabama man was killed Friday night after he apparently accidentally shot himself with a gun he had in his truck. Selma, Alabama, police investigators said the death of Marcus Cleveland, 33, looks like an accidental shooting after an initial investigation. According to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford and Dallas...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m. Hinton was pronounced […]
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured. Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. The...
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. Office Marcus Kidd, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after the police department opened an investigation into his arrest...
Sheriff: East Alabama child forced to live outside, parents charged
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say an east Alabama couple is under arrest after they forced the woman’s pre-teen son to live in the backyard over the summer. When deputies discovered the child, they say he was soaking wet, caked in dirt, and covered with insect bites, and poison ivy. Lee […]
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Opelika has left one person dead. Now, police are looking for the suspected killer. Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they say a male was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama ‘family neighborhood’ of Flatwood mourns tornado deaths of mother, boy who loved dinosaurs
Healing and recovery have started in Flatwood one day after a tornado ripped through the north Montgomery County community, claiming the lives of a mother and son and destroying homes and vehicles, snapping trees, and covering the neighborhood with a blanket of rubble. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and her son, Ced...
Father of student who died at Selma High accuses school of late response, failing to notify family
The father of the Selma High School sophomore who passed away in the school lunchroom accused the school on Thursday of not responding until it was too late and failing to notify him of the incident. However, the school denied these claims were true. “As far as I know, the...
Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County
A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South
Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. This bird’s-eye view shows the extent of the destruction.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
