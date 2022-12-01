Nearly 20 vehicles damaged in Rogers Park 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after nearly 20 vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.

Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows four men walking east on Howard Street. The group starts to kick side mirrors of the cars. At the end of the video, of the suspects appears to throw an object at a car.

A resident told Kostek he is wondering how much is will cost to repair his car.

"Waking up, going to work" he told CBS 2 "it's just crash."

No arrests have been made.

"I am very upset!, said taxi driver Joel Delvoin. "Yes!"

Delvoin said his passenger side mirror was among those damaged by the vandals. The cost to replace his mirrors will come in at about $120.

He'll also be out of work for the next couple of days while the mirror is ordered and replaced. Delvoin said when he parks on the street in the future, he doesn't want a repeat performance of the vandals in action.

"Probably in two days, you park here again, the same thing again," he said.

Bill Morton, the president of the Rogers Park Chamber of Commerce, said he's outraged and hopes the surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

"It's uncalled for and really, if we're trying to build up our community like this, stimulate our local economy, represent the residents and organizations in our neighborhood, we can't have things like this," Morton said.