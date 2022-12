East Lansing, Mich. – No. 4/1 Minnesota came into Munn Ice Arena on Friday and handed MSU a 5-0 loss, dropping the No. 13/11 Spartans to 11-5-1 on the season (5-3-1 B1G). The game was a battle of the top two teams in the early Big Ten standings, and the Gophers got a goal in each of the first two periods, and turned a tight game into some breathing room with a trio of insurance tallies in the final eigyt minutes of the third period. The Spartans generated more offense as the game went on – MSU had five shots in the first, eight in the second and 15 in the third.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO