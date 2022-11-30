ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony's Pie Tour: Lillipies in Princeton

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Thaksgiving may be over, but it is always a good time for pie - especially at Lillipies in Princeton.

Jen Carson and her team of expert bakers use locally sourced ingredients in their lineup of fresh-baked pies, that changes monthly.

Check out the Yule Pie if you're interested in something special for the holidays.

