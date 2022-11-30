Read full article on original website
Reporter describes 'rare' behavior from Xi at former leader's memorial
At the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping led thousands of China's Communist Party, state and military elites to pay final tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died at the age of 96. Previously, Xi and former president Hu Jintao, are seen paying respects to Jiang and his family at a Beijing hospital . CNN's Steven Jiang has more.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton breaks down the potential Russian strategy in regards to the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
South Korea spent $200 billion, but it can't pay people enough to have a baby
The season of baby fairs is here once again in South Korea. Busy, noisy affairs held in cavernous conference halls where hundreds of vendors try to sell expectant parents everything they could possibly desire for their new bundle of joy -- and plenty of other things they never knew they needed.
Exclusive: China operating over 100 police stations across the world with the help of some host nations, report claims
Beijing has set up more than 100 so-called overseas police stations across the globe to monitor, harass and in some cases repatriate Chinese citizens living in exile, using bilateral security arrangements struck with countries in Europe and Africa to gain a widespread presence internationally, a new report shared exclusively with CNN alleges.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
Listen to Navalny's moving message to the Russian people
The fly-on-the-wall documentary "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny through his political rise, poisoning and search for the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns
Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default.
Meta threatens to remove news content over US journalism bargaining bill
Facebook owner Meta threatened to remove news content from its platforms on Monday following reports that US lawmakers have added controversial legislation favoring news media to the annual defense authorization bill.
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
The last time the US faced a debt fight this bad it lost its AAA rating
Democrats and Republicans in Congress are gearing up for yet another political showdown over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit.
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year.
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
An airfield in Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine was hit with a drone strike. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
US beat Iran in the World Cup. Here's why some Iranians are celebrating
Social media videos show Iranians celebrating the United States' World Cup match win against their country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has more.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
This Tuesday, we'll travel to Indonesia where volcanic ash is prompting evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents as villages and nearby towns were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun.
The West just scrambled the oil market. What happens next is up to Russia
Most Russian crude oil exports to Europe are now banned, marking the boldest effort yet by the West to pile financial pressure on President Vladimir Putin as his brutal war in Ukraine enters its tenth month.
South Korea looks to youth after World Cup loss to Brazil
South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach
How a former tech worker fighting against workplace discrimination emerged as an advocate for whistleblowers
Ifeoma Ozoma has become a fierce advocate for tech employees facing discrimination in the workplace. It all started with a series of tweets on a Monday morning.
