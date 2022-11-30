ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter describes 'rare' behavior from Xi at former leader's memorial

At the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing, Chinese leader Xi Jinping led thousands of China's Communist Party, state and military elites to pay final tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died at the age of 96. Previously, Xi and former president Hu Jintao, are seen paying respects to Jiang and his family at a Beijing hospital . CNN's Steven Jiang has more.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia

An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
