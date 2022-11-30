Heavy rain ends, windy conditions continue into Thursday



Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the heavy rains will end, but windy conditions will continue into Thursday.



WHAT'S NEW: Dry through Friday but much colder and blustery.

WHAT'S NEXT : Rain showers on Saturday



FORECAST :



THURSDAY: Morning wind chills in the 20s for most with afternoon wind chills in the low-30s. Highs around the low-40s under sunshine, but the wind gusts still up to around 25 mph makes it feel colder. Lows around 28.



FRIDAY: Less cold. Sunny and still chilly with highs in the 40s but not as windy. Lows around 37.



SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs around 58. Lows near 36.



SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 47 degrees. Lows around 32.