Heavy rain ends, windy conditions continue into Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago


Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the heavy rains will end, but windy conditions will continue into Thursday.

WHAT'S NEW: Dry through Friday but much colder and blustery.
WHAT'S NEXT : Rain showers on Saturday

FORECAST :

THURSDAY: Morning wind chills in the 20s for most with afternoon wind chills in the low-30s. Highs around the low-40s under sunshine, but the wind gusts still up to around 25 mph makes it feel colder. Lows around 28.

FRIDAY: Less cold. Sunny and still chilly with highs in the 40s but not as windy. Lows around 37.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs around 58. Lows near 36.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 47 degrees. Lows around 32.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

