Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town. Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River. Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path. Nannette Daugherty, the...
KYTV
Baxter County, Ark. Sheriff’s Corporal Dies
MTN. HOME, Ark. (KY3) -A Baxter County Sheriff’s Corporal has died. The sheriff’s office said Tracy Munson died on Tuesday, November 30 from a long-term illness. Munson was a 17-year veteran deputy with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. He was supposed to retire from the department on Thursday.
KYTV
Residents in Thayer, Mo., temporarily will lose power Friday night
THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Thayer, Mo. will temporarily lose power Friday night as crews make repairs to the electric system. The outage happens around 11 p.m. The city hopes power will return around 8 a.m. Saturday. The city’s power supplier Evergy will work on its substation. To...
KYTV
Izard County beats Rector to win 2022 8-Man State Championship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Cougars were guaranteed to make history Thursday night at War Memorial Stadium. Izard County (9-2) beat Rector (8-3) 36-26 in the 8-Man State Championship. ICC won it all in their first season of varsity football. Rector jumped out to a 14-0 lead after 1. Drew...
Comments / 0