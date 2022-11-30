COLORADO, USA — It all comes down to this!. The Colorado high school football season comes to an end on Saturday (December 3) with the final three state championship games. The Class 4A game between Broomfield and Loveland will kick off at 11 a.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, followed by Cherry Creek vs. Valor Christian in the 5A title game at 2:30 p.m.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO