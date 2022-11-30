ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
Missing teenager last seen Wednesday found safe, Charleston police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): Charisma has been found and is safe, police say. Charleston police need your help finding Charisma Murray, 16, who was last seen on Wednesday, November 30. Police reported Murray was last seen by her family and friends yesterday in the Charleston area.
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
