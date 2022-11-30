ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla. A former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should not be granted a sentence that is less than federal guidelines in order to promote respect for the law and deter criminal behavior, federal prosecutors said in court papers. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to convince a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg faced a prison sentence of between 21 and 27 years under federal sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors asked a judge to substantially reduce that. During a court hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell calculated that the reduction would put prison time at between 9 1/4 and 11 years. The judge will make a final decision Thursday.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. Prosecutors said he paid at least one girl to have sex with him and other men.

His attorney, Fritz Scheller, told Presnell that the judge has the discretion to reduce the prison time even further. But the judge during Wednesday’s hearing appeared disinclined to follow that advice and seemed ready to add more time, saying he didn’t think the guidelines worked appropriately in Greenberg’s case. Greenberg was in the courtroom during the hearing.

“I have, I think, considerable discretion to deal with this anomaly,” Presnell said.

Scheller said Greenberg assisted in the probes of two dozen individuals, including eight people being investigated for sex crimes. Greenberg’s cooperation has led to four federal indictments and two more expected in the coming months, said Scheller, without elaborating on what type of cases the new indictments involved.

Scheller said Greenberg’s crimes can be grouped into four categories: sex crimes, public corruption, election fraud and efforts to defraud the federal Small Business Administration of COVID-19 relief funds. The four indictments have involved public corruption.

“It’s clear that his cooperation has been useful,” said Scheller, noting that Greenberg gave testimony to prosecutors on 15 occasions.

The minor in the sex crimes case was almost an adult and had advertised as being over age 18 in her escort profile on the website “Seeking Arrangements,” which facilitates “sugar daddy” relationships, Scheller said in court papers.

“Greenberg appreciates the seriousness of his crimes. Based on such a recognition, he has been trying to make amends through cooperation and the payment of restitution,” Scheller said. “He has provided significant substantial assistance to the government in the areas of public corruption, election fraud, wire fraud, and sex trafficking.”

The judge should also take into consideration Greenberg’s struggles with mental illness, starting with an attention-deficit disorder diagnosis at age 7 and panic attacks, depressive and anxiety disorders as an adult. At the time he committed the crimes, he was suffering from bipolar disorder with symptoms of mania, which affected his judgment and impulse control, Scheller said.

Both prosecutors and Greenberg’s defense attorney filed documents under seal, saying they were part of ongoing investigations being conducted by federal authorities in Florida and Washington, as well as state investigators.

Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in the ongoing probe into Gaetz, who is being investigated over whether he paid a 17-year-old for sex. Gaetz has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot. No charges have been brought against the Republican congressman, who represents a large part of the Florida Panhandle.

Greenberg has been linked to a number of other Florida politicians and their associates. So far, none has been implicated by name in the sex trafficking probe.

In his sentencing memo asking for leniency, Scheller noted that other potential co-conspirators whom Greenberg has named, “including public figures,” haven’t yet faced criminal charges. If prosecutors want to use Greenberg as an example to deter crime, then those others should face justice too, he said.

The judge also took note Wednesday of the duration of the investigations, which started with Greenberg’s arrest in 2020.

“The government has had a lot of time ... to conclude some of these investigations,” Presnell said. “Why they haven’t, I don’t know.”

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP

Comments / 202

BindiAtTheBeach
3d ago

If his supposed testimony doesn't result in Matt Gaetz or any other corrupt person to go to prison, then what good was his testimony....

Reply(17)
170
Ron Dolphin
3d ago

why every time a white privilege man get caught breaking the law mental illness is somewhere in there defense it was nothing wrong with him until he got caught he should be locked up immediately without any consideration if federal guidelines call for 21-27 years that's what he should get period!!!

Reply(28)
116
B4 Real
3d ago

gaetz has gotten away with crimes all his life. his father, a corrupt state senator even had a police officer fired for giving his son Matt a well deserved DWI. if gaetz isn't imprisoned for trafficking a minor, this is all in vain

Reply(12)
85
